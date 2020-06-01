Let’s see, what’s going on in the world at the moment?

There are protests all around the country after the death of George Floyd, while others in U.S. cities have spent the last few nights rioting, looting and vandalizing. There’s also the fallout, economic and otherwise, from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Oh, and let’s not forget the investigation into the actions inside the Comey-era FBI in its Russia collusion investigation. But that doesn’t mean somebody in the bureau took an eye off the social justice calendar, which culminated in this tweet:

There’s a tweet that seems to be getting universally panned:

That sure seems to be the case.

Trending

File this one under “P” for “Priorities”!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FBILGBT Pride Month