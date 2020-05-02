Joe Biden was directly questioned about Tara Reade’s allegations for the first time yesterday, and the presumptive Democrat nominee denied her claims. But if Biden needed some additional assistance, former Obama adviser David Axelrod came along to vouch for Joe’s past:

As many Democrats have demonstrated, the “believe women” talking points have been indefinitely suspended pending the results of the upcoming presidential election.

The party that lionized Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy couldn’t have possibly overlooked anything in their vetting process, could they? *Eye roll*

Peter Daou certainly isn’t buying what Axelrod’s selling:

