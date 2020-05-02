Joe Biden was directly questioned about Tara Reade’s allegations for the first time yesterday, and the presumptive Democrat nominee denied her claims. But if Biden needed some additional assistance, former Obama adviser David Axelrod came along to vouch for Joe’s past:

Before @JoeBiden was selected VP by @BarackObama, vetters for the campaign scoured every aspect of his record, career and life. Tara Reade or complaints of sexual harassment or assault never came up. I know. I was there.

Here are my recollections:https://t.co/eBwX0ji6ao — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) May 2, 2020

As many Democrats have demonstrated, the “believe women” talking points have been indefinitely suspended pending the results of the upcoming presidential election.

The party that lionized Bill Clinton and Ted Kennedy couldn’t have possibly overlooked anything in their vetting process, could they? *Eye roll*

pic.twitter.com/JVxjCUEAud — Caffeine Queen *Now in Essential Employee Variety* (@Philly_Hoosier) May 2, 2020

Next thing we hear is you will be claiming your vetting means there is no need for an investigation of the matter by the FBI. Partisan clown. — Mark William Singler (@Equalizer008) May 2, 2020

Yes, but he wasn't in the hallway when Tara says Biden abused her. Nobody was, it's her word against his. The question is will they perform the same scrutiny on him as they did on Kavanaugh #MeToo. https://t.co/ulYVs6j01q — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) May 2, 2020

Is this the same Barack Obama whose daughter interned for Harvey Weinstein? Because if so….😳😬 I’ont know if you wanna use him and his name to defend Biden. I see whatchu doing tho. 😏 https://t.co/bYghrjoysi — AshleyStevens (@The_Acumen) May 2, 2020

Peter Daou certainly isn’t buying what Axelrod’s selling:

Well then you did a questionable vetting job. There are now EIGHT allegations of inappropriate touching and/or harassment against #Biden ASIDE from #TaraReade. Not to mention years of violating the physical boundaries of women & girls on camera.#MeToo applies to both parties. https://t.co/n0WdDq1rop — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) May 2, 2020

Ouch!

***

Related:

