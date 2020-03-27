We’ve seen continuous examples of Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) blaming anything and everything related to the coronavirus outbreak on President Trump. Now that there’s a worsening problem in New Orleans in the wake of Mardi Gras, that city’s mayor is following suit:

Accountability takes another holiday!

Some of these politicians are getting beyond parody.

Trending

It’s funny how Dems have gone from “we’re not going to do what Trump wants” to “we didn’t do that because Trump didn’t tell us to” in record time.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID-19Donald Trumpmardi grasnew orleans