We’ve seen continuous examples of Democrats and the media (pardon the redundancy) blaming anything and everything related to the coronavirus outbreak on President Trump. Now that there’s a worsening problem in New Orleans in the wake of Mardi Gras, that city’s mayor is following suit:

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell blames Trump for her not canceling Mardi Gras: "When it’s not taken seriously at the federal level. It’s very difficult to transcend down to the local level in making these decisions." pic.twitter.com/JF1VgNsJHB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 26, 2020

Accountability takes another holiday!

The mayor of New Orleans blames @realDonaldTrump for not being the mayor of New Orleans? https://t.co/vumb7zCoJb — Andrew Klavan (@andrewklavan) March 26, 2020

Some of these politicians are getting beyond parody.

Not the role of Any @POTUS to cancel local events. I have friends who couldn't receive a refund for Mardi Gras yet they were smart enough to not go. Even the Mayor of little ole Sacramento, Ca. had sense enough to cancel events here. You're in charge & your state is in trouble. — Becky Mac (@MamaBird49) March 27, 2020

Unreal. New Orleans Mayor blames her decisions on President Trump…. Ridiculous. https://t.co/7AXBIbIfoD — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) March 26, 2020

The power of #Trump

It removes free will Talk about infantilizing yourself https://t.co/qfNu9MIRqd — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) March 26, 2020

Deflecting Blame 101 must be a required course in Politician correspondence courses, cause they all excell in it!!! https://t.co/nES6omrZs9 — EmmausRoad (@1dreamwalker12) March 27, 2020

Do you need Trump's permission to pick up the trash and clean the streets too? https://t.co/Ip9GNkvnLb — Boris Ryvkin (@BRyvkin) March 26, 2020

I’m sorry, but you didn’t need Trump’s permission to cancel Mardi Gras. https://t.co/58lqQr84r9 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) March 26, 2020

It’s funny how Dems have gone from “we’re not going to do what Trump wants” to “we didn’t do that because Trump didn’t tell us to” in record time.