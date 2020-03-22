On Sunday afternoon Senate Democrats blocked a $1.4 trillion economic stimulus package designed to help workers, small business owners and others who are being affected by the economic shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic

JUST IN: Senate Democrats block mammoth coronavirus stimulus package https://t.co/AR3r6Pfjxg pic.twitter.com/PdgLnYa4Ji — The Hill (@thehill) March 22, 2020

The Senate has refused to advance the nearly $1.4 trillion coronavirus rescue package in a procedural vote. Talks are continuing after Democrats argued the bill was tilted toward corporations rather than workers and healthcare providers. https://t.co/htoNpIwhzG — The Associated Press (@AP) March 22, 2020

We voted no on the McConnell-GOP bill because among other problems it includes huge bailouts without protections for people and workers and without accountability, and because it shortchanges our hospitals and healthcare workers who need our help. These changes need to be made. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 22, 2020

Republican senator and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney was NOT happy with the Dems:

Nothing in the Senate has shocked me, until today. Standing in the way of a critically needed rescue package is irresponsible and reckless. Dems say not enough money to states: nearly $200 billion isn’t chump change. Hospitals get at least $75 billion. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 23, 2020

As for funds for companies, it’s to keep entities that employ millions of Americans from folding—it’s to save jobs. Keep this up a little longer and we will go from social distancing to social destruction. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) March 23, 2020

It looks like the Democrats can go back to not like Romney again:

Romney, the Democratic hero from impeachment, speaks out… Wait to watch Democrats make him a villain again! https://t.co/eyL9oZhs2W — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) March 23, 2020

Wait for it!

Attention, journalists: remember the Strange New Respect you discovered for Mitt Romney during impeachment? Here are his thoughts on what just happened in the Senate tonight. https://t.co/GhyTGeedex — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) March 23, 2020

Here ya go:https://t.co/eEdPVoX5BO Democrats saw the rope and decided to hang themselves. — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) March 23, 2020

The "champion" of the Democrats speak This will not go down well for the Democrats ( and Biden) politically https://t.co/lgTsz1MiIJ — Indradeep Khan (@IndradeepKhan) March 23, 2020

Mitt is about to become Hitler again. https://t.co/JOD7mSYrnU — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) March 23, 2020

Something tells me CNN and MSNBC won't be hailing Romney for this (correct) take https://t.co/XCJ3ug8LUn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 23, 2020

That’s the safest bet in the world at the moment.