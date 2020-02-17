Georgia 2018 gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams still hasn’t formally conceded defeat in that state’s election, but the Democrat appears ready, willing and able to move on if any 2020 candidate not named “Trump” needs a running-mate:

Abrams also said it would be a “disservice” if she were to decline a running-mate offer:

She might have to take care of other business first:

Well, that goes without saying! Maybe Abrams should just declare herself the rightful winner of the upcoming election:

She hasn’t claimed to be… yet.

