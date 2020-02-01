The Iowa caucuses are just a couple days away, but Joe Biden’s not too busy to serve up some marital advice in his own unique style:

Iowa voter: “My wife recently left me. She’s divorcing me. What can I do to get her back?” Joe Biden: “I’m beginning to see why your wife left you…” #IowaCaucus #IACaucus pic.twitter.com/e5YjLv2ix3 — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) February 1, 2020

Biden’s “No Malarkey” tour seems to be living up to its name today.

This is just *chef’s kiss* https://t.co/tr2JXljnLM — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) February 1, 2020

wtf I like Joe Biden now https://t.co/DFcJGvcSE1 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 1, 2020

YOLO Biden. At least it's authentic. https://t.co/6jcJSI6unB — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) February 1, 2020

Grumpy Joe Biden is the Best Joe Biden. I'm not even kidding. https://t.co/7dFae6VMYe — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) February 1, 2020

LOL

Is he running for Dear Abby now? https://t.co/cx6SAvEFbn — Rodger (with a D) (@Noz4news) February 1, 2020

If the president thing doesn’t work out, maybe Joe could pen a newspaper advice column.