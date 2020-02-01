The Senate impeachment trial isn’t working out the way opponents of President Trump were hoping for, which has caused Bill Kristol to make a fairly bold blanket statement:

Not presumably forever; not perhaps for a day after Nov. 3, 2020; not on every issue or in every way until then. But for the time being one has to say: We are all Democrats now. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 1, 2020

Is that so?

Conserving conservatism by voting for a party that supports: unlimited abortion until birth, abolishing private health insurance, limiting the First and Second Amendments, banning fossil fuels, ending right-to-work, open borders, etc. etc. etc. https://t.co/on0oMXBrzp — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020

How “conservative”!

Somebody has a full diaper. https://t.co/6jmtYlzYxO — SFK (@stephenkruiser) February 1, 2020

No. — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 1, 2020

Or you can choose neither and be independent instead of going along with the far-left just to own Trump. FFS. https://t.co/Ml6hrASItw — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) February 1, 2020

By “we” perhaps Kristol means himself and Jennifer Rubin.