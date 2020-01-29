As we told you earlier this month, Democrat congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has sued Hillary Clinton for defamation:

However, the attempts from the Gabbard camp to serve Clinton have hit their second snag:

Trending

From the New York Post:

Hillary Clinton has now twice snubbed a process server attempting to deliver the defamation lawsuit filed against her by Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, according to Gabbard’s attorney.

“I find it rather unbelievable that Hillary Clinton is so intimidated by Tulsi Gabbard that she won’t accept service of process,” the congresswoman’s attorney, Brian Dunne, told The Post. “But I guess here we are.”

Dunne said their process server first attempted to effect service at the Clinton’s house in Chappaqua Tuesday afternoon — but was turned away by Secret Service agents.

Really though, the jokes write themselves:

Clinton didn’t wipe this server with a cloth, but the effect was the same, for the time being:

Good suggestion!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonlawsuitTulsi Gabbard