Are You an Adult Who Doesn't Own a House? Why Blame Yourself When You Can Blame Boomers

In an ideal world if you found that your life hadn't turned out the way that you'd hoped it would incline a person to evaluate the decisions that led up to this moment and what, if any, things about you and the way that you operate might have contributed to the situation in which you now find yourself. This is, of course, in an ideal world... but it seems like every day we're reminded again and again that we are most certainly not living in an ideal world. So it is that when people find that their life hasn't ended up where they'd hoped they're instead inclined to cast about to find someone, anyone else to blame for things not being the way they'd imagined they would for them when they grew up... even if that blame falls on their parents or grandparents, apparently.

Advertisement

Boomers are preventing everyone else from living the American dream.



It’s sad, really. pic.twitter.com/gxgkr7LqZT — Dr Danish (@operationdanish) January 17, 2024

Yes, it's Boomer's fault that the following generations have found themselves struggling to find housing. Not rampant NIMBYism (to which the Baby Boom generation certainly contributes but which is not exclusive to them) that often keeps new housing stock from being built, not a concentration of younger people into urban areas that already have limited housing availability, not corporations and hedge funds buying up single-family homes as investible real estate. No, it's the fact that grandma and grandpa (or mom and dad) haven't died or moved to a one-bedroom condo in Florida so you can have their house or the money from the sale.

Isn't that nice?

How dare the boomers and Gen X *checks notes* spend the last 30+ years working and paying off their mortgages while the Fed kept the interest rates artificially low. — Feral Goddess (@LadaMokusa) January 18, 2024

What's sad is you arguing that people shouldn't be living in houses until they die and hand them down to their children.



Instead of ya know, arguing we should be building more houses. — Mr. Ant over lord secret burger (@thevindictives2) January 18, 2024

Have you considered buying a house yourself or are you just going to cry about it on Twitter? — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) January 18, 2024

Well, crying about it on Twitter is a lot easier and much cheaper than actually buying a house no matter what the market conditions are at any particular moment, so clearly this fellow has decided to take the path of least resistance.

How dare they live so long…….. — GigaChad (@WallaceCrypto) January 17, 2024

It’s the boomers



Not the FED

Not the corporations with their stock buybacks.

Not crappy government



It’s the boomers fault



🤡🤡🤡 — Mike Oxhard (@dangle888) January 18, 2024

Boomers are not preventing people from building homes. Most neighborhoods have been built out in this country and they are building more. It’s new neighborhoods with high density housing which is not a single family home that causes issues. Apartments. There’s new… — YNot (@MysticGolf) January 18, 2024

Boomers are not preventing people from building homes. Most neighborhoods have been built out in this country and they are building more. It’s new neighborhoods with high density housing which is not a single family home that causes issues. Apartments. There’s new neighborhoods all over in Florida. Thousands of homes moving from dirt to finish in 3 months. Block homes. Solid homes. 3+ bedrooms. $300k is a starter home here.

Which is of course one of the major cruxes of the issue. Oftentimes when the previous generations bought their homes the place where they bought it was a new development frequently in an area that had been up until that point undesirable. They took a risk that this development would eventually be well situated and the risk paid off, so the answer would seem to be to buy in a new development in a different city rather than be mad that you didn't get the fruits of your relatives winning investment choice in the city in which you'd prefer to be living. But who wants to do that, right?

Advertisement

What are we supposed to do, turn them into soylent green for living in the houses it took them 30+ years to pay off? https://t.co/yYvshMFyIl — Sarah 🥨 (@cosmopterix) January 18, 2024

Pretty sure this problem was solved efficiently and with no downsides in Logan’s Run. https://t.co/SComc55Jbm — Strxwmxn (@strxwmxn) January 18, 2024

Whining is not an attractive quality. Money is not finite. You can create your own assets without demanding that others give up theirs. https://t.co/eZ15NBDbsg — DOC (@doctormalibu) January 17, 2024

But he doesn't wanna!!!

It's often easier to find a person you know or a group you're already inclined to dislike to blame for the problems in your life rather than blame yourself or blame externalities that you don't entirely understand. The truth is that most of the issues we have with housing currently are due to onerous federal and often local regulations on the housing market, steepening interest rates due to lingering effects of the rampant inflation unleashed largely by President Biden's economic policies, and corporate financial interests holding large swaths of the existing housing supply hostage. The answer to the problem is likely a combination of loosening government regulations on new construction while tightening regulations on banks buying up houses (yes yes, not a very conservative stance but even Conservatives have to acknowledge the importance of some degree of regulation when the market is clearly becoming skewed). Of course these solutions aren't quite as pithy as 'It's mom and dad's fault', and they don't give that nice shot of Bolshevik logic substituting your parents for the 'Bourgeoisie' on the economic imbalanced scales.

Advertisement

And where's the fun in that?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!



