Kamala Harris Is One Heartbeat from the Presidency and Is Also Awed by...
Texas Installing Even More Razor Wire Fencing
President Biden Asks How Many Kids Did Their Homework in McDonald's Parking Lots
'Why Aren't Master's Degree's Valued as Much as Babies?' Wonders Childless Woman with...
Ted Lieu Is Concerned About Vermin Dignity (You, Not So Much)
The 'House Committee on Homeland Security' Has Paved the Way to Impeach Secretary...
Rep. Maxwell Frost Suggests Removing the Statue of Liberty
If You're Looking for a Communist to Spend the Rest of Your Life...
Feds Asked Banks to Search Customer Transactions Purchasing 'Religious Texts' Like the Bib...
Philip Bump: Everybody Needs to Stop Doing Their Own Research and Start Listening...
DA Fani Willis Writes’Some People Will Never Be Able to Respect African Americans’
Cyberattack at UC Irvine Sends Some to the Hospital Because of... Graphic Pictures?
Hip-Hop Star Blasts Biden: ‘Too Old to Be Our President'
The Strange New Respect for John Fetterman Continues As He Calls Out Slimy...

Are You an Adult Who Doesn't Own a House? Why Blame Yourself When You Can Blame Boomers

Coucy
Coucy  |  9:00 PM on January 18, 2024
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

In an ideal world if you found that your life hadn't turned out the way that you'd hoped it would incline a person to evaluate the decisions that led up to this moment and what, if any, things about you and the way that you operate might have contributed to the situation in which you now find yourself. This is, of course, in an ideal world... but it seems like every day we're reminded again and again that we are most certainly not living in an ideal world. So it is that when people find that their life hasn't ended up where they'd hoped they're instead inclined to cast about to find someone, anyone else to blame for things not being the way they'd imagined they would for them when they grew up... even if that blame falls on their parents or grandparents, apparently.

Advertisement

Yes, it's Boomer's fault that the following generations have found themselves struggling to find housing. Not rampant NIMBYism (to which the Baby Boom generation certainly contributes but which is not exclusive to them) that often keeps new housing stock from being built, not a concentration of younger people into urban areas that already have limited housing availability, not corporations and hedge funds buying up single-family homes as investible real estate. No, it's the fact that grandma and grandpa (or mom and dad) haven't died or moved to a one-bedroom condo in Florida so you can have their house or the money from the sale. 

Isn't that nice?

Well, crying about it on Twitter is a lot easier and much cheaper than actually buying a house no matter what the market conditions are at any particular moment, so clearly this fellow has decided to take the path of least resistance.

Recommended

'Why Aren't Master's Degree's Valued as Much as Babies?' Wonders Childless Woman with a Master's Degree
Coucy
Advertisement

Boomers are not preventing people from building homes.  Most neighborhoods have been built out in this country and they are building more.  It’s new neighborhoods with high density housing which is not a single family home that causes issues.  Apartments.  There’s new neighborhoods all over in Florida.  Thousands of homes moving from dirt to finish in 3 months.  Block homes.  Solid homes.  3+ bedrooms.  $300k is a starter home here.  

Which is of course one of the major cruxes of the issue. Oftentimes when the previous generations bought their homes the place where they bought it was a new development frequently in an area that had been up until that point undesirable. They took a risk that this development would eventually be well situated and the risk paid off, so the answer would seem to be to buy in a new development in a different city rather than be mad that you didn't get the fruits of your relatives winning investment choice in the city in which you'd prefer to be living. But who wants to do that, right?

Advertisement

But he doesn't wanna!!!

It's often easier to find a person you know or a group you're already inclined to dislike to blame for the problems in your life rather than blame yourself or blame externalities that you don't entirely understand. The truth is that most of the issues we have with housing currently are due to onerous federal and often local regulations on the housing market, steepening interest rates due to lingering effects of the rampant inflation unleashed largely by President Biden's economic policies, and corporate financial interests holding large swaths of the existing housing supply hostage. The answer to the problem is likely a combination of loosening government regulations on new construction while tightening regulations on banks buying up houses (yes yes, not a very conservative stance but even Conservatives have to acknowledge the importance of some degree of regulation when the market is clearly becoming skewed). Of course these solutions aren't quite as pithy as 'It's mom and dad's fault', and they don't give that nice shot of Bolshevik logic substituting your parents for the 'Bourgeoisie' on the economic imbalanced scales. 

Advertisement

And where's the fun in that?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!


Tags: COMMUNISM HOUSE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Why Aren't Master's Degree's Valued as Much as Babies?' Wonders Childless Woman with a Master's Degree
Coucy
Kamala Harris Is One Heartbeat from the Presidency and Is Also Awed by Simple Math
justmindy
Philip Bump: Everybody Needs to Stop Doing Their Own Research and Start Listening to Philip Bump
Coucy
If You're Looking for a Communist to Spend the Rest of Your Life with Then BOY Do We Have News for You
Coucy
Texas Installing Even More Razor Wire Fencing
Brett T.
President Biden Asks How Many Kids Did Their Homework in McDonald's Parking Lots
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Why Aren't Master's Degree's Valued as Much as Babies?' Wonders Childless Woman with a Master's Degree Coucy
Advertisement