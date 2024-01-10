Anti-Gun Nut Learns That Pro-2nd Amendment Twitter Users Are Just Fine With Black People Owning Guns

Michelle Obama Reveals What Keeps Her Up at Night
January 10, 2024
Anti-gun activists tend, as a rule, to be very small minded people. They think in a certain way and therefore assume everyone must think the same way that they do, and this is especially true when it comes to the intersection of race and guns. You see these folks have a tendency to think of everything in very racialized ways, usually having a very low opinion of White people who own or advocate for guns (despite often being themselves White) and believing that these so called 'gun nuts' must hate Black people and the idea of Black people owning guns as much as the anti-gun folk hate the idea of White people being allowed to exercise their Constitutional rights. One of the popular manifestations of this assumption is the idea that White gun owners would absolutely hate it if they were forced to see pictures of... gasp... Black people with guns! Oh the horror!

See, for example:

...Okay? Nothing too off-putting there. Sure even some in the pro-2nd Amendment community might be squeamish about a kid that young being given a big 'ol gun like that to hold but for the most part these are just people holding guns, right? Why'd you have to bring race into it dude?

Yup, that about sums it up. Welcome to the club guy, let's hit the range together!

Nor should it, right?

The dad was probably a Boy Scout and knows the importance of being prepared!

Yes, yes they do.

When you see or think about something and your mind immediately shifts to thinking about race on the matter then what you're doing is telling on yourself, letting everyone know that to you the race of the person under discussion is always the most important thing. But to many, perhaps even most, the race of the person being discussed doesn't enter into it... the actions of the person do. No one on the right is getting unhappy about a Black family having guns just as no one should get upset about a White family owning guns. It's when the guns are used to commit a crime that we should get upset, and that's true regardless of the race of the person committing the crime. This is just a bizarre and weak projection by people on the left who can't understand that some people actually believe that a person, or family, should 'not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character'. Can you imagine?

***

