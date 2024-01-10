Anti-Gun Nut Learns That Pro-2nd Amendment Twitter Users Are Just Fine With Black People Owning Guns

Anti-gun activists tend, as a rule, to be very small minded people. They think in a certain way and therefore assume everyone must think the same way that they do, and this is especially true when it comes to the intersection of race and guns. You see these folks have a tendency to think of everything in very racialized ways, usually having a very low opinion of White people who own or advocate for guns (despite often being themselves White) and believing that these so called 'gun nuts' must hate Black people and the idea of Black people owning guns as much as the anti-gun folk hate the idea of White people being allowed to exercise their Constitutional rights. One of the popular manifestations of this assumption is the idea that White gun owners would absolutely hate it if they were forced to see pictures of... gasp... Black people with guns! Oh the horror!

Advertisement

See, for example:

If you want it to be unnerving to a majority of Americans…you simply need to change the skin color of those carrying the gun(s)…I assure you, whether conservative gun “rights” ppl admit it or not..the below pic of Americans practicing their Constitutional right, bothers them. pic.twitter.com/Ej7eOxvK3m — Dave Lerch (@DLerch22) January 9, 2024

...Okay? Nothing too off-putting there. Sure even some in the pro-2nd Amendment community might be squeamish about a kid that young being given a big 'ol gun like that to hold but for the most part these are just people holding guns, right? Why'd you have to bring race into it dude?

I'm pretty sure it bothers you more... — Jon AweXome-Best Life (@RealStarMan) January 9, 2024

This is Dave.



Dave’s a racist.



Don’t be Dave. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) January 9, 2024

No, it doesn't.😂 pic.twitter.com/dolc9bmK7H — The Middle Aged Baby (@MiddleAgedBaby2) January 9, 2024

Yup, that about sums it up. Welcome to the club guy, let's hit the range together!

This bothers literally no one, and the fact you think it would says a lot more about you than anyone else. Work on yourself. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) January 9, 2024

Every time me of you dumb bigots expose yourselves with this stupid trope it’s hilarious 🤣 — Steve (@smconsult5) January 9, 2024

Nothing about this bothers me. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) January 9, 2024

Nor should it, right?

So now you bring race into it?



I do a gun show every weekend, I've sold to white, black, brown, Asian, Jewish, trans, gay, lesbian, Amish, Christian, young adults, middle-aged adults, old adults, men, women.



You know who I haven't sold to? Criminals. — Xring3 LLC firearms ™ (@Tactical_review) January 9, 2024

All I see is a beautiful traditional American family staying safe. — Whateverdear (@WhateverDearest) January 9, 2024

Why are you implying that law-abiding black people shouldn’t be allowed to carry firearms to defend themselves? Have you SEEN the inner cities?! Don’t be a racist! — Zanshi 惨死 (D - Jar Kitteh) (@zanshi1) January 9, 2024

The dad was probably a Boy Scout and knows the importance of being prepared!

Hahaha every time one of these idiots tries to assert that the right is afraid of black people having guns they get ratio’d into oblivion by actual gun owners about how awesome it is when everyone exercises their right to self defense. You’d think they’d learn! https://t.co/3HkcJ969Wz — Jon 🔬 (@JonnyMicro) January 9, 2024

Why would it both any conservative, they are showing proper trigger discipline.



Also I cannot find the cool wanna go to the range meme in my mess of a camera roll, someone drop it so I may reappropriate to me, please. https://t.co/tcJkSF5kqS — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) January 9, 2024

Advertisement

Conservatives will see this picture and say “Hell yeah!” https://t.co/9LwOqDd3xT — Andrew Lynch (@GentlemanRascal) January 9, 2024

Yes, yes they do.

When you see or think about something and your mind immediately shifts to thinking about race on the matter then what you're doing is telling on yourself, letting everyone know that to you the race of the person under discussion is always the most important thing. But to many, perhaps even most, the race of the person being discussed doesn't enter into it... the actions of the person do. No one on the right is getting unhappy about a Black family having guns just as no one should get upset about a White family owning guns. It's when the guns are used to commit a crime that we should get upset, and that's true regardless of the race of the person committing the crime. This is just a bizarre and weak projection by people on the left who can't understand that some people actually believe that a person, or family, should 'not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character'. Can you imagine?

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!