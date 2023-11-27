No Wonder Antisemitism is Growing on College Campuses - Professors Explain Why Hamas...
Biden Makes Bizarre Claim About Why Hamas Attacked Israel on October 7
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber...
The Jokes Write Themselves: Jill Biden Decorates White House for Christmas With the...
David Hogg REALLY Really Really Really Lays it on THICK Pushing His Latest...
The Hill's Spin on US Oil and Gas Production Contains ALL the Eco...
It Really is a Religion. George Takei Sheds Light on Liberal Devotion to...
Disney SEC Filing: We Went Woke, And That's Why We're at Risk of...
WH 'Journalist' April Ryan Lobbies Karine Jean-Pierre For a Biden Meeting With Stevie...
FAT CHANCE! NYC Has Officially Jumped the Woke Shark With Their NEWEST Anti-Discrimination...
MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Crew Fawning Over Biden's Competence is Enough to Make NK...
Conor McGregor’s Reaction to a Stabbing in Dublin Sparks a Firestorm
'It's STILL High': KJP Insists Prices Are Going Down and Even Mainstream Media...
Break Out the Puppets and Crayons! Conservatives SCHOOL Ga. State Law Prof Insisting...

Twitter Discusses Study Showing Trans People Are 109% More Likely To Have 'Long Covid'

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:45 PM on November 27, 2023
Tenor.com

Who's most likely to get so called 'Long Covid', a lengthy lingering illness that some people report themselves as having gotten after the initial bout of Covid itself had passed. One difficulty of determining the answer to this question is the difficulty in determining what exactly Long Covid is, because the list of possible symptoms are all over the place and include (as noted last year by the Journal of the American Medical Association last year)

Advertisement

fatigue, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, persistent cough, muscle/joint/chest pain, smell/taste problems, confusion/disorientation/brain fog, memory issues, depression/anxiety/changes in mood, headache, intermittent fever, heart palpitations, rash/blisters/welts, mouth or tongue ulcers, or other symptoms

 That's... that's a long list, and if you have any one of those or a combination of those symptoms after having had Covid you may be considered to have Long Covid yourself. 

But another issue with many of those symptoms is that they're difficult to medically diagnose, requiring the person suffering the symptoms to be able to accurately self-report differences between how they felt before having Covid and after. So are the people who are most likely to claim to suffer from Long Covid the sort of people we can assume to have a good sense of self-identity to be able to accurately asses themselves? You be the judge:

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement

109% more likely among transgender people seems like a lot! 

That seems like a better explanation for 'Long Covid' than that Covid somehow acts differently in trans people, yeah.

Trans people? Being people who are more susceptible to Social Contagion? Who'd have though?!

It's fun because if you look at the major hallmarks of the classical diagnosis of Neurasthenia it does look an awful lot like what people describe as 'Long Covid', doesn't it?

Advertisement

Of course there are some with a different take...

The Patriarchy wins again! Sometimes the most tongue in cheek take is the best take.

None of this is to say that Long Covid doesn't exist in some form, of course. Research into the perceived phenomenon is ongoing and there may well be some who, for whatever reason, do indeed see lingering effects on their overall health after having contracted Covid. But when your pool of people who claim to be suffering from a disorder is made up largely of people with preexisting mental issues... Well, Occam's Razor tends to bend towards it being part of that preexisting mental issue rather than a newly developed illness.

Advertisement

***

This Black Friday, 11/24 through Monday 11/27 ONLY – Twitchy is offering the most massive discount on VIP memberships we EVER have – 60% off with promo code BLACKFRIDAY60.

That sale gets you a year of VIP Gold for about $36 – less than 70 cents per week. Just 70 cents a week for VIP Gold level access to all six of our sites – Twitchy, Townhall, PJ Media, RedState, HotAir, and Bearing Arms!

Tags: TRANS COVID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun
Chad Felix Greene
The Jokes Write Themselves: Jill Biden Decorates White House for Christmas With the WORST Theme
Grateful Calvin
David Hogg REALLY Really Really Really Lays it on THICK Pushing His Latest Grift and it Does NOT Go Well
Sam J.
Disney SEC Filing: We Went Woke, And That's Why We're at Risk of Going Broke
Coucy
It Really is a Religion. George Takei Sheds Light on Liberal Devotion to the Cause and His Fans Swoon
Chad Felix Greene
'REEE *breathe* EEE!' James Woods' Black Friday Joke BREAKS Lefty Twitter (You'll Laugh Your Arse Off)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Wasn't He Robbing the Store with a GUN?' Family of Slain Armed Robber Outraged Employee Had a Gun Chad Felix Greene
Advertisement