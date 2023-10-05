What's going on?! Biden White House has ANOTHER dog removed because it won't stop biting people

For some reason, it's become common for all presidents and their families to have a White House pet, whether the president is an animal person or not. There's no technical requirement to own a pet, of course; it's not in the Constitution that there must be a First Dog or First Cat. But still, they all have them: Obama had Bo the Portuguese Water Dog, Bush had Barney the Scottish Terrier, Clinton had both a dog AND a cat, Socks and Buddy. It's just a thing that Presidents do, (Presidents that aren't named Trump, that is. Donald Trump joined James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson as one of the few Presidents to not have a pet).

Advertisement

So of course, Joe Biden who likes to present himself as keeping with tradition has had a series of dogs, all German Shepherds, that have joined him in living in the White House.

Well ... have joined him in living in the White House for a time. They've had an issue keeping them in the White House because for some reason Biden's dogs keep biting people!

First Major, whom Biden adopted in 2018, was sent to the president's home in Delaware because it was having issues with biting:

The two German Shepherds belonging to President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were returned to the Biden family home in Delaware last week after aggressive behavior at the White House involving Major Biden, two sources with knowledge tell CNN https://t.co/gZOftxo4ss — CNN (@CNN) March 9, 2021

It's fun to note that according to Axios, when Biden was asked about Major's biting incident with a Secret Service Agent the president 'bristled' and said:

He's a sweet dog — 85% of the people there love him. ...All he does is lick them and wag his tail.

Remind you of how President Biden defends anyone else?

And now we learn that his newest German Shepard, Commander, has likewise been exiled because he just can't stop biting!

BREAKING: Biden's dog, Commander, removed from White House after series of biting incidents https://t.co/6rRs332kdq — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2023

Commander had it seems racked up 11 biting incidents since he was gifted to the President by his brother James Biden in December of 2021.

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden’s 2-year-old German shepherd, Commander, has been involved in more biting incidents than previously reported at the White House, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN https://t.co/x1QU7B37kD pic.twitter.com/QvSJXghnL2 — CNN (@CNN) October 5, 2023

It's hard to miss that there does seem to be a pattern emerging in bad behavior from people and pets in the president's ambit.

How many dog owners would have been arrested by now for possessing such a dangerous animal? — Simpleton Will Simple (@SimpletonWill) October 5, 2023

Rules for thee but not for me!

These people are not equipped to/capable of caring for and owning dogs of any kind, particularly German shepherds. An absolute disgrace and tragedy for these poor dogs. This is its own form of abuse, the ignorance and neglect of the Bidens toward these animals. https://t.co/r6HwoVQCbU — Ryan Schuiling (@RyanSchuiling) October 5, 2023

Seriously, if you're too busy to train and maintain a dog... just don't have a dog.

I can’t wait to see the coke-fueled artwork these dogs create though. — Bojac (@HeartlessBojac) October 5, 2023

Advertisement

Coming to a New York art show near you.

What is this, like the 11th biting incident on record?



Even the first dog gets special treatment in the eyes of the law. — EllyKayUSA (@EllyKayUSA) October 5, 2023

Pets reflect their owners. — JWF (@JammieWF) October 5, 2023

@POTUS @FLOTUS need to stop adopting dogs! They do not have the time for these dogs and are clearly unable to provide an environment where the dogs feel safe and loved. Think of the dog's best interests and just stop! — Booklover848 (@LadyBookworm117) October 5, 2023

Of course, neglect may not be the only issue since we have it from Biden himself that he likes to play with his dogs by grabbing their tails, something that most dogs aren't known for enjoying.

Joe Biden says he broke foot tripping after shower when he pulled dog's tail https://t.co/cQgua3eXaO pic.twitter.com/afJbpYwTDe — New York Post (@nypost) December 4, 2020

Whatever the reason for these animals acting out the White House will be without a dog for the first time in a while now. We'll see how long Commander stays at the Delaware house; after Major's issues, Biden eventually dumped him off on some family friends when he got Commander.

At least nobody said a bad word about Biden's first dog Champ that we know of, he died peacefully in 2021 with an unblemished (to our knowledge) record.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!