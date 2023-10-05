You don't hate the media enough: NBC steps in it with story linking...
What's going on?! Biden White House has ANOTHER dog removed because it won't stop biting people

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:10 PM on October 05, 2023
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

For some reason, it's become common for all presidents and their families to have a White House pet, whether the president is an animal person or not. There's no technical requirement to own a pet, of course; it's not in the Constitution that there must be a First Dog or First Cat. But still, they all have them: Obama had Bo the Portuguese Water Dog, Bush had Barney the Scottish Terrier, Clinton had both a dog AND a cat, Socks and Buddy. It's just a thing that Presidents do, (Presidents that aren't named Trump, that is. Donald Trump joined James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson as one of the few Presidents to not have a pet).

So of course, Joe Biden who likes to present himself as keeping with tradition has had a series of dogs, all German Shepherds, that have joined him in living in the White House.

Well ... have joined him in living in the White House for a time. They've had an issue keeping them in the White House because for some reason Biden's dogs keep biting people!

First Major, whom Biden adopted in 2018, was sent to the president's home in Delaware because it was having issues with biting:

It's fun to note that according to Axios, when Biden was asked about Major's biting incident with a Secret Service Agent the president 'bristled' and said:

He's a sweet dog — 85% of the people there love him. ...All he does is lick them and wag his tail.

Remind you of how President Biden defends anyone else?

And now we learn that his newest German Shepard, Commander, has likewise been exiled because he just can't stop biting!

Commander had it seems racked up 11 biting incidents since he was gifted to the President by his brother James Biden in December of 2021.

It's hard to miss that there does seem to be a pattern emerging in bad behavior from people and pets in the president's ambit.

Rules for thee but not for me!

Seriously, if you're too busy to train and maintain a dog... just don't have a dog.

Coming to a New York art show near you.

Of course, neglect may not be the only issue since we have it from Biden himself that he likes to play with his dogs by grabbing their tails, something that most dogs aren't known for enjoying.

Whatever the reason for these animals acting out the White House will be without a dog for the first time in a while now. We'll see how long Commander stays at the Delaware house; after Major's issues, Biden eventually dumped him off on some family friends when he got Commander. 

At least nobody said a bad word about Biden's first dog Champ that we know of, he died peacefully in 2021 with an unblemished (to our knowledge) record. 

***

