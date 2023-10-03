Decision time! McCarthy reportedly makes a decision on House leadership race

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News and NBC/MSNBC political analyst is reporting that Kevin McCarthy is NOT going to seek a return as Speaker of the House of Representavites.

BREAKING NEWS -- KEVIN MCCARTHY will not run for speaker again.



He is about to make the announcement in closed GOP meeting



w @bresreports — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

NBC News seems to be confirming the reports.

BREAKING: Kevin McCarthy says he will not run to regain the speaker’s gavel after conservatives ousted him. https://t.co/xiJxBs8uCG — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2023

Sherman goes on to give a transcript of McCarthy's speech to the closed GOP meeting as follows:

MCCARTHY IN CLOSED GOP MEETING



We got a lot of big challenges



I dont want this to be an angry meeting. I firmly trust in God



You need 218 votes to be speaker -- and for the rules and amendments.



U held my mouth until you said something that wasnt true. And i did it for the… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

We got a lot of big challenges I dont want this to be an angry meeting. I firmly trust in God You need 218 votes to be speaker -- and for the rules and amendments. U (sic) held my mouth until you said something that wasnt true. And i did it for the good of the conference

And i did it for the good of the conference. The Dems came to me to make a deal. I wasnt goign to make a deal.



When eight people work with the Democrats, it's not for the best of the conference.



I got to be the 55th speaker -- my goal has been to save the country. I love a lot… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

And i did it for the good of the conference. The Dems came to me to make a deal. I wasnt goign to make a deal. When eight people work with the Democrats, it's not for the best of the conference. I got to be the 55th speaker -- my goal has been to save the country. I love a lot of you -- i saw your kids grow up.

Those who stuck with me ill never forget it. I want you to all go home and see your family.



He quoted Lou Gehrig -- he said he is the luckiest man on the face of the earth. I'm optimistic because i dont know what else to be — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Those who stuck with me ill never forget it. I want you to all go home and see your family.



He quoted Lou Gehrig -- he said he is the luckiest man on the face of the earth. I'm optimistic because i dont know what else to be

Im not going to sell my soul to Democrats. Ill still work to get you elected -- maybe not all of you because i'm a free agent.



When we come out of the next vote, let's elect that person on the first round. if i have to be the sacrifice, so be it.



We're the only conservative… — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Im not going to sell my soul to Democrats. Ill still work to get you elected -- maybe not all of you because i'm a free agent. When we come out of the next vote, let's elect that person on the first round. if i have to be the sacrifice, so be it. We're the only conservative face for america. I appreciate all of you.

This speech could certainly be interpreted as leaving the door open to a potential return if the demand is there, but as it now stands the job of Speaker of the House is a jump-ball.

HOUSE REPUBLICANS will hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and the election for speaker next WEDNESDAY — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) October 3, 2023

Looks like it's going to be a busy week... as if things weren't already contentious enough on the Republican side of the aisle. This is a breaking story so stay tuned.

***

