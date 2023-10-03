Decision time! McCarthy reportedly makes a decision on House leadership race

Death penalty for child r*pists goes into effect in Florida, sort of
Coucy
Coucy  |  7:40 PM on October 03, 2023
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News and NBC/MSNBC political analyst is reporting that Kevin McCarthy is NOT going to seek a return as Speaker of the House of Representavites.

NBC News seems to be confirming the reports.

Sherman goes on to give a transcript of McCarthy's speech to the closed GOP meeting as follows:

We got a lot of big challenges I dont want this to be an angry meeting. I firmly trust in God You need 218 votes to be speaker -- and for the rules and amendments. U (sic) held my mouth until you said something that wasnt true. And i did it for the good of the conference

And i did it for the good of the conference. The Dems came to me to make a deal. I wasnt goign to make a deal. When eight people work with the Democrats, it's not for the best of the conference.  I got to be the 55th speaker -- my goal has been to save the country. I love a lot of you -- i saw your kids grow up.

Those who stuck with me ill never forget it. I want you to all go home and see your family.

He quoted Lou Gehrig -- he said he is the luckiest man on the face of the earth. I'm optimistic because i dont know what else to be

Im not going to sell my soul to Democrats. Ill still work to get you elected -- maybe not all of you because i'm a free agent. When we come out of the next vote, let's elect that person on the first round. if i have to be the sacrifice, so be it.  We're the only conservative face for america. I appreciate all of you.

This speech could certainly be interpreted as leaving the door open to a potential return if the demand is there, but as it now stands the job of Speaker of the House is a jump-ball.

Looks like it's going to be a busy week... as if things weren't already contentious enough on the Republican side of the aisle. This is a breaking story so stay tuned.

