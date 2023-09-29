Dianne Feinstein passes away at 90

Senator Dianne Feinstein has passed away. She was 90.

From The New York Times:

The California Democrat, the oldest member of the Senate, had been declining in health for months. Senator Dianne Feinstein, the trailblazing Democratic power broker who served in the Senate for 30 years, died on Thursday night, according to a family member.

Feinstein was mayor of San Francisco from 1978 to 1988 before winning a special election to the Senate in 1992 where she has represented the people of California in the Senate for nearly 30 years. Her cause of death is unknown at this time but given her well-documented age-related health issues 'old age' seems like the most likely cause.

Feinstein's office had already announced that she did not plan to seek reelection in 2024. The race to replace her between California Representatives Katie Porter and Adam Schiff was already running at a fever pitch, so there's no doubt that a lot of pressure will be placed on CA Governor Gavin Newsom from both camps to nominate their candidate as a replacement for the long-time Senator as incumbency is seen as an edge in such a tightly contested race.

Keeping the Feinstein family in our prayers.