Elon Musk shares his thoughts on a border wall as he prepares to visit Eagle Pass

Coucy
Coucy  |  7:20 PM on September 27, 2023
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

It's hard to overstate the impact that Elon Musk can have on our cultural conversation about a topic. He holds no political office and isn't of noble birth, but as the current richest man on Earth and owner of one of the most widely used social networking sites his thoughts and words have far-reaching impacts on areas of policy and culture. So when Musk gives his thoughts on the border wall and US asylum policy, we'd better listen.

Says Musk:

We actually do need a wall and we need to require people to have some shred of evidence to claim asylum to enter, as everyone is doing that. It’s a hack that you can literally Google to know exactly what to say! Will find out more when I visit Eagle Pass maybe as soon as tomorrow.

This comes only a day after Musk confirmed that he intends to take a trip to the US-Mexico border at Eagle Pass to see what's been going on there himself, apparently at the invitation of Texas Representative Tony Gonzalez (R, TX-23).

Like we said, when Musk gets involved on an issue things have a tendency to start happening very quickly. Should we expect him to personally finance a border wall? Of course not. But with Musk going to check things out for himself it seems certain that despite the medias habitual impulse to ignore the border, they will be forced to cover it. And given Musk's clear interest in boosting live video on Twitter, we wouldn't be surprised if he shows some videos of what's going on down there of his own.

Aren't we all.

Real chance for a Romeo & Juliet moment there.

Given Musk's penchant for drawing media attention we're likely about to see a whole lot more news about what exactly happening down on the border than we've seen in quite a while from mainstream media outlets. Stay tuned.

