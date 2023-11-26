Honey, What Are You Doing? Glenn Greenwald Goes on INSANE Rant Against Rep. Torres for Supporting Israel

'So This is a Lie.' Gaza Activist Spreads Laughably False Story About Released...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  7:00 PM on November 26, 2023
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

There seems to be quite the double-standard towards politicians who support Israel vs. those who oppose Israel. Whereas anti-Israel Democrats are largely praised for their bravery and outspoken activism, Israel supporters receive a different response.

Enter Glenn Greenwald.

Wow.

Alrighty then. Let's dig into this mess.

Ok, but aren't you the one complaining that a Democrat is supporting Israel?

Ridiculous. This is the biggest story of the day. His colleagues, including AOC in the neighboring district, have been equally vocal, in support of the Hamas narrative of course.  Why is it only 

@RitchieTorres’s stand on principle that irks you so much?  The vast majority of Americans support Israel’s war against Hamas. Are they also the product of sinister 'propaganda trips to Tel Aviv'?
Of course, anti-Israel activists known just what Glenn is talking about. Shocking, we know.

Odd how it's always about money and brainwashing when it comes to being pro-Israel, but compassion and human rights advocacy when it comes to being anti-Israel.

So weird.

