Honey, What Are You Doing? Glenn Greenwald Goes on INSANE Rant Against Rep. Torres for Supporting Israel

There seems to be quite the double-standard towards politicians who support Israel vs. those who oppose Israel. Whereas anti-Israel Democrats are largely praised for their bravery and outspoken activism, Israel supporters receive a different response.

Enter Glenn Greenwald.

That @RitchieTorres was elected to represent the US's poorest Congressional district -- only to elevate devotion to Israel as his top priority -- is highly illuminating, but requires teams of political scientists, sociologists, psychologists, and anthropologists to understand. https://t.co/hDjzBp0AcV — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 26, 2023

Whatever happened on his propaganda trips to Tel Aviv really worked well. Whichever Israeli officials designed and oversaw those deserve a major year-end bonus for a job well done. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 26, 2023

Ritchie Torres has been obsessively talking about the importance of Israel, and the need for the US to use Americans' resources to fund and pay for Israel's wars, for many years now. This is from the NYT:https://t.co/ZxYkyb73CY pic.twitter.com/1P9j88Lyi7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 26, 2023

Glenn hates that someone in our government is standing up for Jews domestically and internationally. Glenn's hatred of Israel is grotesque and revealing.



In the next tweet Glenn suggests that @RitchieTorres was either brainwashed or bought by Israel. https://t.co/JWg3Hwge87 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 26, 2023

Ok, but aren't you the one complaining that a Democrat is supporting Israel?

Some conservatives get quite angry when it's pointed out that politicians they're conditioned to hate most and to see as "the left" -- Biden, Hillary, Chuck Schumer, most Dem Senators, etc. -- are vehemently pro-Israel and want US resources used to fund Israel's wars.👇 https://t.co/UyHTrwK3OT pic.twitter.com/oXJ8IqQF6K — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 26, 2023

Ridiculous. This is the biggest story of the day. His colleagues, including AOC in the neighboring district, have been equally vocal, in support of the Hamas narrative of course.



Why is it only @RitchieTorres’s stand on principle that irks you so much?



The vast majority of… https://t.co/PUqXiX2U3n — Dovid Efune (@Efune) November 26, 2023

Ridiculous. This is the biggest story of the day. His colleagues, including AOC in the neighboring district, have been equally vocal, in support of the Hamas narrative of course. Why is it only

@RitchieTorres ’s stand on principle that irks you so much? The vast majority of Americans support Israel’s war against Hamas. Are they also the product of sinister 'propaganda trips to Tel Aviv'?

You really should do some basic research about his district before accusing the Israelis of brainwashing a US lawmaker. You’re making a complete fool of yourself. — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 26, 2023

I wonder, does Glenn ever say similar about Rashida Tlaib or Ilhan Omar? Hypocrisy much? https://t.co/bGSpSLly1z — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) November 26, 2023

What?? Ritchie Torres is standing against terrorism & Hamas. What does the poorest district have to do w/this? There’s something about this tweet that feels nefariously anti Jewish.



Glenn, it’s one thing to be anti war, but 2 be a terrorist apologist is something else entirely https://t.co/tyUkkAcGJI — Teach (@always4life1011) November 26, 2023

So let me get this straight: a U. S. Representative should say absolutely nothing when Hamas is holding American citizens hostage? What a strange position you are taking on this Glenn. — Israeli Minx (@IsraeliMinx) November 26, 2023

Of course, anti-Israel activists known just what Glenn is talking about. Shocking, we know.

Pro-Israel donations - Ritchie Torres got $342,017 - account make it easy to understand why the 368 Congress members who received them put Israel ahead of their constituents. https://t.co/GGtuyecv9J — Laurence (Larry) Boorstein (@LarryBoorstein) November 26, 2023

Sorry Glenn, all these academics aren't needed, it's #AIPAC & the Zionist elite that form a majority of the US planners & think tanks. https://t.co/Qtb5zn9toy — Dr.Manhattan (@Dr__Manhattan_) November 26, 2023

Self-interest and keeping their seats dictate politicians' actions.



Torres probably sees the route to his re-election by holding tight to Zionist interests. https://t.co/hG1d34T1A7 — Ákin (@itsaykay) November 26, 2023

The answer is quite simple, these seats are bought and paid for by AIPAC. https://t.co/DeZuTxzJZY — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) November 26, 2023

Odd how it's always about money and brainwashing when it comes to being pro-Israel, but compassion and human rights advocacy when it comes to being anti-Israel.

