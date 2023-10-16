Where Are the Parents? WATCH: Viral Video Shows Out of Control Teen Verbally Assaulting Teacher

We all had bad days in school, that's for sure. But it seemed pretty standard to keep one's teenage angst to outside the classroom. Sadly, times have changed.

A viral video shows a teenage boy verbally assaulting his teacher who somehow maintains his calm. What is happening?

WTF is wrong with kids these days?https://t.co/YqyvOe4cgf — •Ɛɱɱყ• (@brixwe) October 15, 2023

Oof. That is not what a kid wants on his future resume.

Viewers have thoughts.

Lack of parental supervision. And they all think that they’re all entitled… — Mike Kinney🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 NO DM’s (@MikeKin36228783) October 15, 2023

Raised in homes which parents do not parent they enable then wonder why their kid is a criminal or drug addict — 🇺🇸Objective Opinion 🇺🇸 (@ObjectiveOpin8) October 15, 2023

Lack of good, strong, honorable, male role models? Lack of emotional management? Many possible factors. — Matt Vocke (@MatthewVocke) October 15, 2023

No respect, bad parenting to let them get away with disrespecting people. — Robyn B 4Liberty @robyn_Brannen (@robyn_yankee) October 15, 2023

There is no context to video, so we don't know why he's so upset with his teacher, but by the giggling of his classmates, it doesn't look like the first time.

This right here, and the parental units that spawned him, are the reasons decent teachers are leaving the field in droves. Public schools will be even worse from now on, because this is seen as acceptable, when throat punching the miscreant just once is frowned upon. — Paramedic Firefighter (@ParamedicVet) October 15, 2023

Participation trophies, the lack of immediate consequences for their actions, and being enabled by the Democrat-led "education system." — William Doyle (@WilliamTheTeach) October 15, 2023

No consequences. I guarantee you that kid will be back in class in no time. They might give him a day in in-school-suspension. — Flow News Blog (@Flow_News_Blog) October 15, 2023

Society is falling apart at the seams. — Independent Conservatarian (@DrHoagy) October 15, 2023

Them “I don’t spank my kids”



Us: “We can tell” pic.twitter.com/8c3osmzuZX — BowTiedConstitutionalist (@BowTiedRights) October 15, 2023

Who knows what's going on in his personal life that could be inspiring such rage, but he could also just be a jerk who has never heard the word, 'no.'

Whatever the cause, he clearly has no concerns for any potential consequences he might face for such behavior.

No respect or consequences — Paula 💜 (@PaulaRed62) October 15, 2023

There are no punishments for kids in school. They need some structure. They spend too many hours at school to have no discipline. Lord help them. — Annie Fox (@AnnieFo05016646) October 15, 2023

Destruction of the nuclear family and a move away from God and religion. #REVIVAL — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) October 15, 2023

I see prison in his future 😊 — Myrna 💋💄 (@GigaBeers) October 15, 2023

If he doesn't learn how to control his emotions, this may very well be the case, or worse. Unfortunately, there is no system in place to force him to do so.

Kids today, as they say.

But with more and more examples of young people engaging in such violent and obscene behavior in school, especially towards their teachers, it is certainly disheartening.

Just one more kid lost to our failing society.

***

