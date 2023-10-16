Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas...
American Jewish Group If Not Now Claims to Have Shut Down the White...
Holy Uncanny Valley! Biden 'Grassroots Influencer' Posts Bizarre Photo
Rep. Ilhan Omar Says We Can't Look Away From This Atrocity in Gaza
Report: Gunman Who Claims to Be With ISIS Guns Down Two in Brussels...
Venezuela Promises to Have Free and Fair Elections in Exchange for Fewer Sanctions....
You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With...
Where’s Kamala? VP No-Show in Biden/Harris Photo-Op
Again: Axios Shows Cities in Red States Have the Highest Gun Homicide Rates
Israel REJECTS Zelenskyy's Request for an Official Visit
Jesse Kelly DRAGS Janet Yellen for Saying We Can 'Afford Two Wars'
'60 Minutes' Adds up the Bill for Flying Illegal Immigrants to Martha's Vineyard
Do-do-do-do-do: Video Apparently Shows Hamas Captives Being Tortured by 'Baby Shark' Like...
Light 'Em Up: Rand Paul Promises to Stop Biden Admin From Funding ......

Where Are the Parents? WATCH: Viral Video Shows Out of Control Teen Verbally Assaulting Teacher

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  8:30 PM on October 16, 2023
Meme screenshot

We all had bad days in school, that's for sure. But it seemed pretty standard to keep one's teenage angst to outside the classroom. Sadly, times have changed.

A viral video shows a teenage boy verbally assaulting his teacher who somehow maintains his calm. What is happening?

Advertisement

WATCH

Oof. That is not what a kid wants on his future resume.

Viewers have thoughts.

There is no context to video, so we don't know why he's so upset with his teacher, but by the giggling of his classmates, it doesn't look like the first time.

Recommended

Holy Uncanny Valley! Biden 'Grassroots Influencer' Posts Bizarre Photo
Coucy
Advertisement

Who knows what's going on in his personal life that could be inspiring such rage, but he could also just be a jerk who has never heard the word, 'no.'

Whatever the cause, he clearly has no concerns for any potential consequences he might face for such behavior.

Advertisement

If he doesn't learn how to control his emotions, this may very well be the case, or worse. Unfortunately, there is no system in place to force him to do so.

Kids today, as they say.

But with more and more examples of young people engaging in such violent and obscene behavior in school, especially towards their teachers, it is certainly disheartening.

Just one more kid lost to our failing society.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: FAMILY SCHOOL VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Holy Uncanny Valley! Biden 'Grassroots Influencer' Posts Bizarre Photo
Coucy
You Kiss Your Mother With That Mouth? Massachusetts Board Member Gets Salty With Town Resident
Grateful Calvin
American Jewish Group If Not Now Claims to Have Shut Down the White House
Brett T.
Jake Tapper Not Sure DeSantis Has a Read on the Difference Between Hamas and Palestinians
Brett T.
Again: Axios Shows Cities in Red States Have the Highest Gun Homicide Rates
Brett T.
Trump posts 'PRESIDENTIAL OLYMPICS' video and it's quite hilarious (Biden won't laugh, but still...)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Holy Uncanny Valley! Biden 'Grassroots Influencer' Posts Bizarre Photo Coucy
Advertisement