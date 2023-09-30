Polls: Who will voters blame for a government shutdown?
'Congratulations!': X pours out love and support for Jack Poso in moving thread on sobriety

Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  2:30 PM on September 30, 2023
Screenshot

Sometimes social media is really the best.

This is one of those times.

Jack Poso, journalist and Senior Editor for Human Events, shared his personal story of sobriety and X shows us what X can really do.

No! You're crying!

Take a moment to enjoy all the love and encouragement!

The best part is his inspiration to others.

Look at all the other people sharing their own stories of success.

It is truly wonderful to see so many people join together to celebrate something good happening to someone and share their personal stories with each other. Encouragement can really push people over the finish line and help uplift them when they're ready to quit.

When successful and influential people share their personal struggles, it can have a huge impact on others.

Great job, Jack!

We're proud of you and thank you for inspiring others!

***

