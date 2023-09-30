'Congratulations!': X pours out love and support for Jack Poso in moving thread on sobriety

Sometimes social media is really the best.

This is one of those times.

Jack Poso, journalist and Senior Editor for Human Events, shared his personal story of sobriety and X shows us what X can really do.

No! You're crying!

As of today I have been sober for 18 years



Give praise and thanks to the Lord always — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 30, 2023

If you are trying to get sober and all you focus on is alcohol you will never succeed



Cut it all out, avoid those situations, cut out people who encourage you to drink (for now), and completely throw yourself in a new direction of family and prayer — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 30, 2023

If you are interested, just know that there are many others like you, also living a sober life



And we are here to tell you, you can do it too



You owe it to your family, your friends, and yourself



God bless! ✝️🙏🏻 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 30, 2023

It’s been amazing to me to see how attitudes have changed on alcohol over the last 18 years



Sobriety is not as stigmatized as it once was



And more and more are looking at its health benefits



Never thought that would change - but here we are! — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) September 30, 2023

Take a moment to enjoy all the love and encouragement!

Congrats my man wonderful to hear ❤️ https://t.co/ICorOD7OwK — Steak for Breakfast (@SteakforPodcast) September 30, 2023

25 years sober, give praise to myself, I wanted to quit & did. https://t.co/kB4o9maMaY — Frank Lopez's Ghost (@FrankLopezGhost) September 30, 2023

CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR SOBRIETY.



Drink and drugs are not a sin within themselves. We must remain SOBER OF MIND at all times. https://t.co/Ou93mzZHX4 — My Name Is Not Susan (@officialCraigT) September 30, 2023

So great @JackPosobiec !!!! I have been sober for 14.4 years!!!! GOD IS AN AMAZING AND HUMBLING GOD!!! https://t.co/bXiRTjVldT — 1 Conservative Mom🍊 (@FeliciaBarkan) September 30, 2023

That’s great man. Congratulations Brother. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) September 30, 2023

The best part is his inspiration to others.

Congratulations.



Cut out alcohol as well recently. It wasn’t doing much good for me and I wanted better sleep and energy.



Its side effects are not worth it. — Misha Fitton 🐢 🎨 (@MishaFitton) September 30, 2023

I commend your work for sobriety.

Thank you for your testimony.. for the sake of the future and our children, sobriety is the only way to maintain our health and wellbeing.. and in turn, fight for our freedom. — Sara Wingate (@MAGA_AF4life) September 30, 2023

Congratulations on the longevity. I know it’s wasn’t easy, You should be proud of your determination and success! — bombelles25 (@bombelles25) September 30, 2023

Thanks for the Inspiration and congrats — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) September 30, 2023

Look at all the other people sharing their own stories of success.

Congrats, big accomplishment and I'm sure it wasn't easy! It's been almost 9 years for me and I'm never looking back! ❤️ — Kristin⭐️ (@knicci15) September 30, 2023

Congrats! Over 1 year here and excited about my future. 💪 — Freedom On Fire (@freedomonfire) September 30, 2023

Congrats jack!! I’ve got 2 years on the 21st — Maga_Max (@MAGA_MAX_) September 30, 2023

Hallelujah! Thank you for sharing. My son has 15 months and it’s good to hear it CAN be a lifelong thing. — Job Security (@Verb8im2) September 30, 2023

1 month from 8 years for me — Normal People (@NormalFnGuy) September 30, 2023

Congratulations. 15 years for me. 😊 — DrTosser (@DrTosser) September 30, 2023

Congratulations! 15 years here. The day I quit drinking is the day I started living and stopped merely existing. It’s amazing how wonderful life became once I freed myself from the bonds of alcohol. — Capt. Kathy 🇺🇸 Cranky Anti-Commie (@CaptainKathyW) September 30, 2023

Inspirational. 5 years for me yesterday. — James ✝️🇺🇸 (@wjamesawill) September 30, 2023

2 years here. It will change your life. Not everyone needs to stop but if you crave a drink daily it might be time to take a break to make sure you can. After about a week or two the cravings go away. It really helps if you have a gym membership and or mountain bike. Shows you… — 🐘🦅 CheckMark 🦅🐘 (@Stoked_on_Earth) September 30, 2023

It is truly wonderful to see so many people join together to celebrate something good happening to someone and share their personal stories with each other. Encouragement can really push people over the finish line and help uplift them when they're ready to quit.

When successful and influential people share their personal struggles, it can have a huge impact on others.

Great job, Jack!

We're proud of you and thank you for inspiring others!

***

