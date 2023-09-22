'Do people still have civil rights in Texas?': The Left has a MAJOR meltdown over TX judge drag ruling

They did it, they actually did it: WaPo posts hit-piece on Dave Portnoy,...
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  6:45 PM on September 22, 2023
Anchorman meme

There are many things that are truly fascinating to watch, and seeing the Left have to face their own legal arguments is absolutely one of them. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, United States district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, has effectively ruled that a college drag show cannot be performed under the law. Which law is that? A new GOP 'anti-LGBTQ' law?

Advertisement

Nope.

Laws regulating workplace harassment against women and other minorities, among others regulating public sexual behavior.

The college president, Walter Wendler:

'President Wendler analogized to another type of 'theatrical performance' - 'blackface' minstrelsy - to explain his opposition to any event exaggerating, stereotyping, mocking, or objectifying a person 'based on appearance, bias or predisposition';

'As a performance aggerating aspects of womanhood (sexuality, femininity, gender), drag shows stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others and discriminate against womanhood. Any event which diminishes an individual or group through such representation is wrong ... Should I let rest misogynistic behavior portraying women as objects?'

'When humor becomes harassment, it has gone too far.'

Advertisement

That's definitely an argument you don't see very often. One you would more likely hear from leftwing feminists of the past. This argument is based on the rules enforced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Left is NOT HAPPY they have to play by the rules they helped put into place.

Centuries no less! Attacking the very existence of LGBTQ people and culture!

Advertisement

Ooof, maybe not the best argument.

Wait, what now?

The Left likes drag, and they dislike blackface, that's the only reason they see a difference. They celebrate LGBTQ so they prioritize them over the harassment and experiences of women. There is a good chance they'd use the exact same argument technique if they were fighting against the perceived harassment of a group they do like.

So much hypocrisy and artificial hysteria. It is adorable seeing them suddenly get all weepy for the Constitution and the 1st Amendment when it suits them.

Of course, the ruling probably won't stand, but it's still fun to watch them lose their minds when forced to live by the rules they put into place.

***

Advertisement
