'Do people still have civil rights in Texas?': The Left has a MAJOR meltdown over TX judge drag ruling

There are many things that are truly fascinating to watch, and seeing the Left have to face their own legal arguments is absolutely one of them. Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, United States district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, has effectively ruled that a college drag show cannot be performed under the law. Which law is that? A new GOP 'anti-LGBTQ' law?

Nope.

Laws regulating workplace harassment against women and other minorities, among others regulating public sexual behavior.

Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk refuses to grant relief to Texas college students who may be punished for hosting a drag show.



His condemns drag as “vulgar and lewd” “sexualized conduct” that harms children and is likely unprotected by the First Amendment. https://t.co/UPeolMfGON — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 22, 2023

Kacsmaryk’s conclusion that drag is probably NOT protected by the First Amendment conflicts with decisions from Texas, Florida, Tennessee, and Montana which held that drag is constitutionally protected expression.



It also bristles with undisguised hostility toward LGBTQ people. — Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 22, 2023

Wow, this opinion is really something



Also, I wasn't familiar with the case -- apparently this university president, who has blocked the performance in question, likened drag shows to performing in blackface https://t.co/Cn9AMV3dWI https://t.co/woV1r3OpMb — Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) September 22, 2023

The college president, Walter Wendler:

'President Wendler analogized to another type of 'theatrical performance' - 'blackface' minstrelsy - to explain his opposition to any event exaggerating, stereotyping, mocking, or objectifying a person 'based on appearance, bias or predisposition'; 'As a performance aggerating aspects of womanhood (sexuality, femininity, gender), drag shows stereotype women in cartoon-like extremes for the amusement of others and discriminate against womanhood. Any event which diminishes an individual or group through such representation is wrong ... Should I let rest misogynistic behavior portraying women as objects?' 'When humor becomes harassment, it has gone too far.'

That's definitely an argument you don't see very often. One you would more likely hear from leftwing feminists of the past. This argument is based on the rules enforced by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The Left is NOT HAPPY they have to play by the rules they helped put into place.

It’s downright insane this man is a federal judge. https://t.co/X3dAIeY62E — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 22, 2023

I feel genuinely awful for these students who, because they attend college in the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas, no longer have access to their constitutional rights. https://t.co/S6XGLazgwa — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) September 22, 2023

For centuries, drag has been an artform that has been celebrated in our entertainment and popular culture. To rule that drag is not protected under the First Amendment is dangerous and wrong. This ruling is an attack on our very existence as people and LGBTQ culture. https://t.co/vw9Ncf19ax — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) September 22, 2023

Centuries no less! Attacking the very existence of LGBTQ people and culture!

This is what happens when zealots from Christian Nationalist legal outfits like First Liberty Institute are given lifetime appointments on the federal bench. Absolutely shameful. https://t.co/mML5YSUKO2 — Andrew L. Seidel (@AndrewLSeidel) September 22, 2023

If you don’t defend the First Amendment rights of “sexualized conduct,” or disparage it, or throw it under the bus, don’t be shocked when conservatives use it to ban anything they don’t like— sex ed, drag, literature, music, Hollywood



This, in fact, is the history of “obscenity” https://t.co/BHc1qwdYKe — Mike Stabile (@mikestabile) September 22, 2023

Ooof, maybe not the best argument.

OFFS! High school and college boys have been performing shows in drag for a century. Most of them think it's hilarious. It's not "pushing an agenda." — Kate Jones (@Tryn2BKind) September 22, 2023

So this judge thinks Shakespeare is vulgar?! Ok good to know! https://t.co/VkybuBvZlv — Emre Yurttas (@emrey35) September 22, 2023

Wait, what now?

Never let it be said that Judge Kacsmaryk isn't consistent. He hates women in any form they may take. https://t.co/TBK4rwZL88 — Mike Krumrei (@MikeKrumrei) September 22, 2023

Do people still have civil rights in Texas? Follow the inevitable appeal to find out. https://t.co/6O6tapCGIp — Nick Brooke (@Hi_Dr_Nick) September 22, 2023

The Left likes drag, and they dislike blackface, that's the only reason they see a difference. They celebrate LGBTQ so they prioritize them over the harassment and experiences of women. There is a good chance they'd use the exact same argument technique if they were fighting against the perceived harassment of a group they do like.

So much hypocrisy and artificial hysteria. It is adorable seeing them suddenly get all weepy for the Constitution and the 1st Amendment when it suits them.

Of course, the ruling probably won't stand, but it's still fun to watch them lose their minds when forced to live by the rules they put into place.

