'Are you drunk?' The New Yorker tries to convict Elon Musk for the sins of his ... grandfather?

The 'sins of the father' is bad enough, but the sins of the grandfather? Now that's a stretch to find some fault in a person. But never underestimate the Left and their dedication to historical guilt and shaming!

Elon Musk’s grandfather was a pro-apartheid, antisemitic conspiracy theorist. Although his views are not Musk’s responsibility, “what would happen to those rantings, if they were posted on X today, really does lie at his doorstep,” Jill Lepore writes. https://t.co/pvzxybJ7vT — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) September 22, 2023

One can never have a low enough opinion of modern journalism. https://t.co/XxXEvqf83H — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 22, 2023

“Hey, this guy like free speech! I know, let’s bring him down by going after the views of his grandfather who died when he was three!” — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) September 22, 2023

New Yorker Magazine exhumes corpse for cancellation and adopts North Korean tactic of kin punishment, holding entire family responsible for acts of one person https://t.co/aY4KmtnFX0 — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) September 22, 2023

Canceling Grandpa is certainly a next-level shaming tactic.

The New Yorker has cancelled Elon Musk's dead grandfather https://t.co/pctfCtU650 — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) September 22, 2023

My grandfather was a chicken farmer.



Therefore, I now am a chicken farmer. https://t.co/YpjnnxG6wf — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) September 22, 2023

Even the dead can be used for the journo agenda of censorship — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) September 22, 2023

Maybe if they twist the headline enough, they'll get the narrative they want!

Journos trying to fit "pro-apartheid," "antisemitic," and "conspiracy theorist" in the same sentence with "Elon Musk": pic.twitter.com/kFLFdL7Hyo — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) September 22, 2023

“Although his views are not Musk’s responsibility, they actually are. I hate the man.” — Carlos (@txiokatu) September 22, 2023

This take is desperate. — Jenny Logan (@chisholmfinance) September 22, 2023

Probably not a great topic for the Democrat-favoring media.

Is new yorker proposing generational guilt? — Mark (@Mark_C_Casper) September 22, 2023

Historical Justice is not a system of actual justice.

For The New Yorker, their God, is a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children unto the third and fourth generation of them that hate it. — spacefrog47 (@spacefrog47) September 22, 2023

Deuteronomy 24:16 "Fathers shall not be put to death because of their children, nor shall children be put to death because of their fathers.” — Brian Doherty (@BDOH) September 22, 2023

Kim Jong Un:



“Commit a thought crime, and we’ll lock up you and all future generations.”



The New Yorker:



“Hold my almond soy latte.” — Tim Snell (@tj_snell) September 22, 2023

Speaking of history.

Young people today might be surprised to learn that the New Yorker was once taken seriously. — Jonathan (@Jon44444444) September 22, 2023

There comes a point when overreach arrives at self-parody. It takes a real lack of self-awareness to do this. https://t.co/AxUNCSqwck — Stephen Pimentel (@StephenPiment) September 22, 2023

Are you drunk? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 22, 2023

Fair question.

