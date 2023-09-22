'Are you drunk?' The New Yorker tries to convict Elon Musk for the sins of his ... grandfather?

Dave Portnoy Humiliates Washington Post Reporter
Chad Felix Greene
Chad Felix Greene  |  10:40 AM on September 22, 2023
Britta Pedersen/Pool via AP

The 'sins of the father' is bad enough, but the sins of the grandfather? Now that's a stretch to find some fault in a person. But never underestimate the Left and their dedication to historical guilt and shaming!

Canceling Grandpa is certainly a next-level shaming tactic.

Maybe if they twist the headline enough, they'll get the narrative they want!

Probably not a great topic for the Democrat-favoring media.

Historical Justice is not a system of actual justice.

Speaking of history.

Fair question.

Tags: APARTHEID ELON MUSK NEW YORKER

