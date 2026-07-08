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Um, Never Mind: Graham Platner’s Thing Was Being ‘A Real Working-Class White Guy’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on July 08, 2026
Photo from Graham Platner for U.S. Senate

It takes guts to admit when you're wrong, and a lot of journalists and other Democrats spent Tuesday admitting they were wrong about Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner … after a sexual assault allegation cost Platner in the polls against incumbent Susan Collins. The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg says she was taken in by Platner's "political charisma," as was John V. Last at The Bulwark, who wrote a piece suggesting Platner be the Democrats' 2028 nominee for president.

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As we reported earlier, a few are digging in their heels. Newsletter scribe Matt Stoller said he wasn't clairvoyant, and then went on to claim that Platner's Nazi tattoo wasn't a Nazi tattoo.

Hasan Piker has dropped Platner like a hot rock and claims "there's a real populist rage brewing" in Maine. David Burge, aka Iowahawk, posted a photo of a young Piker contemplating how to harness that populist rage:

Burge was back after online pundit Noah Smith admitted he was wrong about Platner's appeal.

That was posted on Monday and was hit with a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Graham Platner is the son of a lawyer, grandson of an architect, and attended a private boarding school. He was given an oyster farming business, orchestrated by his mother, who's restaurant is it's primary customer.

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His father also gave him $200,000 to buy a house, which he said he would have been priced out of if it weren't for his veteran's benefits.

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And that's how the media sold him — as an upstart oyster farmer taking on the political establishment. To have not seen through that as of yesterday is embarrassing.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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