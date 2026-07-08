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Matt Stoller Digs In: ‘It’s Not a Nazi Tattoo and You Know That’

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 08, 2026
Screenshot via Pod Save America

As Twitchy has reported, a lot of journalists who supported Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner on Monday were writing apologies for supporting the man accused of sexual assault. The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg quickly published a column after the story broke, expressing regret that she was "impressed by Platner’s political charisma." Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein also rushed out an apology.

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Matt Stoller writes for his own newsletter called BIG, and admitted that there is nothing he would change about how he saw Platner in Maine. As Amanda Litman said, "Everybody made mistakes here." Not everybody … just the ones who saw a guy with a Totenkopf tattoo on his chest and decided to nominate him anyway by a wide margin, and of course his cheerleaders in other states.

Weird that he'd pay to have it covered over to look like some sort of pregnant wolf with a transparent womb if it weren't a Nazi tattoo.

Even if Planer was drunk when he got it and just thought it looked cool, it's still a Nazi tattoo.

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Check Stoller's X bio for a link to subscribe to his newsletter for more insights like this.

***

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