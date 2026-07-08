Matt Stoller Digs In: ‘It’s Not a Nazi Tattoo and You Know That’

As Twitchy has reported, a lot of journalists who supported Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner on Monday were writing apologies for supporting the man accused of sexual assault. The New York Times' Michelle Goldberg quickly published a column after the story broke, expressing regret that she was "impressed by Platner’s political charisma." Independent journalist Ken Klippenstein also rushed out an apology.

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Let me know if my Graham Platner apology is debasing and self-flagellating enough 👇https://t.co/VlN6iulpls — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) July 7, 2026

Why was he okay when he was credibly accused by Lyndsey Fifield? — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) July 8, 2026

Matt Stoller writes for his own newsletter called BIG, and admitted that there is nothing he would change about how he saw Platner in Maine. As Amanda Litman said, "Everybody made mistakes here." Not everybody … just the ones who saw a guy with a Totenkopf tattoo on his chest and decided to nominate him anyway by a wide margin, and of course his cheerleaders in other states.

Yup. There is literally nothing I would change about how I saw Platner in Maine. I'm not clairvoyant, shit happens. https://t.co/BmMCK6AGUS — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 7, 2026

And you say this after seeing the Nazi tattoo huh. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 8, 2026

It’s not a Nazi tattoo and you know that. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) July 8, 2026

Weird that he'd pay to have it covered over to look like some sort of pregnant wolf with a transparent womb if it weren't a Nazi tattoo.

Not only is it a Nazi tattoo, it is one of the top three most prominent and recognizable Nazi tattoos, only followed by the swastika and the “SS” runes. — amez808 (@amez808) July 8, 2026

Even if Planer was drunk when he got it and just thought it looked cool, it's still a Nazi tattoo.

It’s hard to argue that it was just a random skull and crossbones when it’s a straight copy of the SS totenkopf of 1934-1945. — GhostofMaxEastman (@GhostofMaxE) July 8, 2026

Really pushing the Goebbels method, there. — MirCat (@TRMirCat) July 8, 2026

I’m sorry that your favorite Nazi also turned out to be a rapist. Must be difficult dealing with that information. — The Grouch (@TheGrouch444) July 8, 2026

There are very few things sadder in the world than watching people deny reality, to the point where they lie to themselves. It was obviously a Nazi tattoo. — Demosthenes (@DemosthenesGame) July 8, 2026

It is a Nazi tattoo. His claims about not knowing that until recently have been questioned by several people. — John Sexton (@verumserum) July 8, 2026

That’s right, Matt! Defend the tattoo, that’s a really important point right now — stuart (@tuquoque3) July 8, 2026

Strange hill to die on at this point. — Len Wolfson (@lenwolfson2) July 8, 2026

Why do you still have this post up?



I’ll play along. If you’re so positive it’s not a Nazi tat before he had it covered up what kinda tat was it?



Why did he have it covered up? — Barr Wilf (@BarrWilf) July 8, 2026

You are right. It’s a concentration camp Nazi SS guard tattoo. — darin morris (@darinmorris191) July 8, 2026

It is specifically an SS concentration camp guard insignia tatoo. — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) July 8, 2026

Keep digging, Matt. You're doing great. Almost there. — Pops (@PopsKulture) July 8, 2026

Aside from it being prominently featured in multiple blockbuster films being worn by Nazis, he bragged to people about it being a Nazi tattoo. What planet are you living on? — Banana In The Tailpipe (@TailpipeBanana) July 8, 2026

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The same people who will write 2,000 words explaining why Donald Trump is literally a Nazi will look you dead in the eye and insist Graham Platner’s Totenkopf SS tattoo somehow isn’t a Nazi tattoo. — Ed “Tank” Kowalski (@TankOU74) July 8, 2026

Crazy how the partisan Platner stans will say "he didn't know it was a Nazi tattoo" but you're still going with the even more ignorant "it's not a Nazi tattoo" — Game_Enders1 (@GameEnders1_) July 8, 2026

You could have said that Platner didn't know it was a Nazi tattoo at the time, but instead, you chose to say it's not a Nazi tattoo at all. This is fever swamp stuff. — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) July 8, 2026

Yes, denying that it was literally a Nazi tattoo at this point will DEFINITELY save Platner’s campaign. Doing great. Keep going! — ⚔️🔥West Coast Chud🔥⚔️ (@WestCoastChud) July 8, 2026

Check Stoller's X bio for a link to subscribe to his newsletter for more insights like this.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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