Iowahawkblog Annihilates Hasan Piker: Porky Trust-Fund Trotsky Dreams of Revolution

Twitter is unmatched in that there are the most insightful people commenting on politics around and they just nail it every single time. Iowahawk Blog (David Burge) is one of those people.

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Young Hasan Piker contemplating how to harness working class populist rage for a socialist revolution https://t.co/3n1D1wh8aQ pic.twitter.com/6yvn4UHt9X — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 7, 2026

Conservatives spend a whole bunch of time mocking Hasan Piker, but this has to be one of the best sick burns yet.

Surely, Hasan understands the struggle like no other.

Yup, that’s about right - they’re frequently ‘Classically Educated’ too, having had the benefit of access to the Western Canon, which they then can’t wait to eradicate for everyone else.



They are Performers - they are on a well paid gig. They are actors and could not please… https://t.co/l0cEgEfdJ5 — CJ the palmer worm; wife,mother, researcher. (@thepalmerworm) July 8, 2026

They're bored. They don't have to work. They have trust funds. They are looking for something to be aggrieved about.

This absolutely tracks. It's always the rich kids. https://t.co/hakl9O8Eei — Don Marshall (@RealDonMarshall) July 8, 2026

Always.

Master Card Marxists are always funny. https://t.co/22xUtT2JVS — Kirk Freeman (@KirkFreemanLaw) July 7, 2026

Fat little nepo baby https://t.co/40hoxnXkav — Colonel Dragasès (@KrevinSac) July 8, 2026

Fat little nepo-nephew. He owes it all to Uncle Cenk.

Who’s this rich fat kid.? This is who tells you capitalism is evil. Wake up! Laughable. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/l0GVkkL9Vh — Shogun poker (@Shogun_Poker) July 8, 2026

And, he makes millions doing it. That's the crazy part.

Ever notice that ever single one of these retro IWW cosplay c**ksuckers is either a trust fund nepo baby, or ensconced in a "Non-Profit," NGO, or university? I defy you to show me evidence of one of them ever holding an actual manual labor job — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 7, 2026

Mission impossible.

Gosh he was a bit of a porker. The elitist lifestyle will do that. — Ireene Almayda (@IreeneAlmayda) July 8, 2026

Hasan using his $200k Porsche to fight for the working man pic.twitter.com/nxFqbdKLwm — American Hamster (@MericanHamster) July 8, 2026

Why doesn't he sell that car and redistribute his wealth.

I think he’s contemplating if he should get extra cheese on his pizza. — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) July 8, 2026

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Youre kidding. That’s him? — Matt Henkel (@mhenks05) July 7, 2026

Oh, that's definitely him.

Fellow Commies.. WE RIDE AT DAWN (after a nice Schnapps and a pedicure) !!! — Danmet! (Rugged Individualist) (@danmet) July 7, 2026

They need to get in a round of polo first.

from now on he is Ponyboy — Bart Stephens (@BartBarts697) July 7, 2026

Stay golden, Hasan.

Luxury beliefs for privileged children. — ZeerkreeZ (@Zeerkreez) July 7, 2026

It's always the loser rich kids. — saltminer (@saltminetimes) July 8, 2026

He’s so fluffy — Late Adopter (@LateAd0pter) July 7, 2026

Little Lord Bolshevik — RexQueQuondam (@RexQueQuondam) July 8, 2026

As Orwell predicted — Eduardo Alvarez (@EdAlvarezB) July 8, 2026

Hasan took it as an instruction manual.

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