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Iowahawkblog Annihilates Hasan Piker: Porky Trust-Fund Trotsky Dreams of Revolution

justmindy
justmindy | 12:20 PM on July 08, 2026
Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Invision/AP

Twitter is unmatched in that there are the most insightful people commenting on politics around and they just nail it every single time. Iowahawk Blog (David Burge) is one of those people.

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Conservatives spend a whole bunch of time mocking Hasan Piker, but this has to be one of the best sick burns yet.

Surely, Hasan understands the struggle like no other.

They're bored. They don't have to work. They have trust funds. They are looking for something to be aggrieved about.

Always.

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Fat little nepo-nephew. He owes it all to Uncle Cenk.

And, he makes millions doing it. That's the crazy part.

Mission impossible.

Why doesn't he sell that car and redistribute his wealth. 

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Oh, that's definitely him. 

They need to get in a round of polo first.

Stay golden, Hasan.

Hasan took it as an instruction manual. 

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COMMUNISM CONSERVATISM LIBERAL MEDIA MARXISM SOCIALISM

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