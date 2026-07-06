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Essence Calls Cover Girl Ketanji Brown Jackson ‘The People’s Champion’

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 06, 2026
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson is something special. She was the lone dissenter in an 8-1 ruling this March that Colorado's law banning "conversion therapy" for sexual orientation or gender identity is unconstitutional. Even her fellow liberal justices have written critically about her arguments.

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She's a bit different. In 2024, she appeared in a walk-on role on Broadway that was custom-written for her. "I did it! I made it to Broadway!" she exclaimed. Now, she's on the "America at 250" cover of Essence, which declares her "the people's champion."

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She's on the bench to advance progressive causes, which, to Essence, makes her the people's champion.

To be fair, she probably didn't know what text they were going to superimpose over her photo, but we have a feeling she has no problem with it, either.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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SUPREME COURT WOKE JUSTICE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON AMERICA 250

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