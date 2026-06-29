CATO Simp Notes That Agent Who Shot Renee Good Has Never Been Charged or Fired

We've written quite a bit about David J. Bier. He's the Cato Institute's director of immigration studies, and his job is to lobby as hard as he can for open borders and amnesty. He's blamed President Donald Trump for the murder of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago by a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught and released at the border by the Biden administration in May 2023. He's also argued that illegal immigrants reduce the crime rate, and that because one in five residents in a home is or lives with someone who could be deported, it makes the prospect of mass deportation "insane."

Advertisement

Now Bier is whining that the federal agent who shot and killed the woman who tried to run him down, Renee Good, hasn't been indicted, charged, or fired.

Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Good unnecessarily, and he was never indicted, charged, or fired. https://t.co/cqpvHayjyW — David J. Bier (@David_J_Bier) June 27, 2026

Gotta get the name and face out there for all of the crazies.

Jonathon Ross did nothing wrong because Renee Good tried to murder him with her car.



Hope that helps. — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) June 28, 2026

Renee Good tried to murder him with her car, you blithering moron. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) June 28, 2026

Can't even run someone over with your car anymore. What is the world coming to? — 🥷🦅Austin Wade Petersen 🇺🇲🥋 (@AP4Liberty) June 28, 2026

Most of us never have to be worried about being shot by Jonathan Ross because most of us would never attempt to run him over while he is carrying out lawful duties. Crazy, I know. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) June 28, 2026

She was trying to run him over. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) June 28, 2026

Renee Good tried to kill Jonathan Ross unnecessarily. Why would he be charged with anything? — Rowdy (@Rowdy2735) June 28, 2026

If only she didn’t listen to her dyke girlfriend telling her to “drive” through him she’d still be alive. — Dr. Bon Gripper (@DrBonGrippers) June 27, 2026

Renee Good died because she inserted herself into a dangerous situation and then ignored orders to stop. — Twatter2.0 (@LibTwatter901) June 28, 2026

Give him a medal.



Risking his life surrounded by crazy liberaIs



She would be still alive if she wasn't incredibly reckless — Apathy Overdose (@Apathy_Overdose) June 28, 2026

She was just a mom who'd dropped her kid off at school and taken a wrong turn and ended up in the middle of an ICE enforcement operation, blocking ICE vehicles and trying to run down an agent.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.