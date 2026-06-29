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CATO Simp Notes That Agent Who Shot Renee Good Has Never Been Charged or Fired

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on June 29, 2026
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

We've written quite a bit about David J. Bier. He's the Cato Institute's director of immigration studies, and his job is to lobby as hard as he can for open borders and amnesty. He's blamed President Donald Trump for the murder of Loyola University student Sheridan Gorman in Chicago by a Venezuelan illegal alien who was caught and released at the border by the Biden administration in May 2023. He's also argued that illegal immigrants reduce the crime rate, and that because one in five residents in a home is or lives with someone who could be deported, it makes the prospect of mass deportation "insane."

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Now Bier is whining that the federal agent who shot and killed the woman who tried to run him down, Renee Good, hasn't been indicted, charged, or fired.

Gotta get the name and face out there for all of the crazies.

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She was just a mom who'd dropped her kid off at school and taken a wrong turn and ended up in the middle of an ICE enforcement operation, blocking ICE vehicles and trying to run down an agent.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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