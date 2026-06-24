Judge Bans Trump Administration From Implementing Executive Orders on Election Integrity

It's Wednesday, and it's the third day in a row this editor has written about a judge blocking a Trump administration policy. On Monday, a judge blocked the Trump administration from using a Social Security database to ensure noncitizens can't vote. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that the Trump administration could not ban SNAP recipients from using the benefits to buy sugary sodas and candy. On Wednesday, a judge banned the Trump administration from implementing most of its federal voter ID executive orders.

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BREAKING: A federal judge has permanently blocked the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order signed last year that required proof of citizenship to register to vote and demanded mail-in ballots be received by Election Day. https://t.co/I78dhdVBvz — ABC News (@ABC) June 24, 2026

Peter Charalambous reports for ABC News:

A federal judge on Wednesday permanently blocked the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order signed last year that required proof of citizenship to register to vote and demanded mail-in ballots be received by Election Day. Judge Denise Casper ruled that the president lacks the authority to oversee elections and rejected the Trump administration's unsupported claims of "widespread illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error." … The decision is more than a year in the making, with a group of state attorneys general last April filing a lawsuit in Boston to block Trump's first executive order on voting. That order sought to require proof of citizenship to register to vote as well as impose an Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots, and Judge Casper last June issued a preliminary injunction blocking the policy. In a 59-page ruling issued Wednesday, Judge Casper made that decision permanent on largely the same legal basis as her decision last year. In addition to finding that Trump overstepped his authority with the order, the judge said the Department of Justice failed to demonstrate the alleged fraud that purportedly justified the order, and the policy would have disenfranchised thousands. "There is no evidence in this record of widespread 'illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error' within American elections, which the Executive Order purports to safeguard against," she wrote.

You keep using that word "permanently"



I do not think it means what you think it means. pic.twitter.com/NEZEOFV4BY — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt2A) June 24, 2026

Only the SCOTUS can permanently block. No silly fed judge has that power. pic.twitter.com/S5iDqqAm7d — Pamela B (@pa10148) June 24, 2026

"permanently" doing a whole lot of work in this silly headline — American Incarnate (@USA_Incarnate) June 24, 2026

That's a DISTRICT COURT Judge in Massachusetts.

There is nothing permanent about her ridiculous ruling.

See you at SCOTUS. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@Jellenne) June 24, 2026

Permanently!!



(For the few days it exists prior to being tossed on appeal) — IQ 594 | Cody Penn-Dent | Effluencer (@codypd) June 24, 2026

You are spreading fake news, always. It’s a PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION.



It’s not permanent, and Trump will appeal. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) June 24, 2026

BREAKING: Obama-appointed judge Denise Jefferson Casper just STRUCK DOWN most of Trump’s Election Integrity Executive Order which required proof of U.S. citizenship to register to vote.



Leftist activist judges want illegals to vote in our elections. This was the plan all along. pic.twitter.com/vAYYAb6NBH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2026

It will be overturned. She knows. They're just trying to stall for time. — Lost (@lostpatriotdad) June 24, 2026

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Giant distraction. It will get struck down. — Theresa R (@SeattleMamaT) June 24, 2026

She doesn't have the authority to do this. These communist judges act as if they've abolished the Constitution, which they will do if Democrats ever get in power again. — LynyrdsMom (@Lynyrds_Mom) June 24, 2026

Just fucking ignore it. I swear to God. — Nate (@Whydamutafuq) June 24, 2026

This won’t stand but it is proof positive that these faux judges need to be culled. They are supposed to judge the law as applied to the facts. They are not put in place to supplant the executive branch of government. — Sherry Kerdman (@sherry_kerdman) June 24, 2026

Every day another case highlights the judicial supremacy in the US. More delays, more appeals, all hamstringing the administration from implementing its policies. Only 8 federal judges have been successfully impeached; the last one in 2010. Congress isn't going to solve this. — Needle (@Ltrs_Frm_Across) June 24, 2026

SCOTUS already ruled these judges don’t have the power to make these judgements & the judges know it.



It’s the same old interference used to slow down progress & to make dem’s opposition look worse than themselves. — MeBoomBoomDown (@MeBoomBoomDown) June 24, 2026

As we've said before and as many are saying now, what was the point of electing a president if unelected judges can block every policy the American people overwhelmingly voted for?

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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