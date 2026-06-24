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Judge Bans Trump Administration From Implementing Executive Orders on Election Integrity

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 24, 2026
Meme

It's Wednesday, and it's the third day in a row this editor has written about a judge blocking a Trump administration policy. On Monday, a judge blocked the Trump administration from using a Social Security database to ensure noncitizens can't vote. On Tuesday, a judge ruled that the Trump administration could not ban SNAP recipients from using the benefits to buy sugary sodas and candy. On Wednesday, a judge banned the Trump administration from implementing most of its federal voter ID executive orders.

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Peter Charalambous reports for ABC News:

A federal judge on Wednesday permanently blocked the Trump administration from enforcing an executive order signed last year that required proof of citizenship to register to vote and demanded mail-in ballots be received by Election Day. 

Judge Denise Casper ruled that the president lacks the authority to oversee elections and rejected the Trump administration's unsupported claims of "widespread illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error."

The decision is more than a year in the making, with a group of state attorneys general last April filing a lawsuit in Boston to block Trump's first executive order on voting. That order sought to require proof of citizenship to register to vote as well as impose an Election Day deadline for mail-in ballots, and Judge Casper last June issued a preliminary injunction blocking the policy.

In a 59-page ruling issued Wednesday, Judge Casper made that decision permanent on largely the same legal basis as her decision last year. In addition to finding that Trump overstepped his authority with the order, the judge said the Department of Justice failed to demonstrate the alleged fraud that purportedly justified the order, and the policy would have disenfranchised thousands.

"There is no evidence in this record of widespread 'illegal voting, discrimination, fraud, and other forms of malfeasance and error' within American elections, which the Executive Order purports to safeguard against," she wrote.

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As we've said before and as many are saying now, what was the point of electing a president if unelected judges can block every policy the American people overwhelmingly voted for?

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges dead set on halting President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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