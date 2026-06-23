Judge BLOCKS Trump Administration From Restricting SNAP Benefits for Soda and Candy

Another day ending in y, another judge blocking a Trump administration policy. This time, a judge has ruled that the Trump administration can't ban the use of SNAP (food stamps) for candy and sugary sodas. This judge wasn't an immigrant named "Sparkle," by any chance? No, this looks like your typical AWFL.

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🚨#BREAKING: A Federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration cannot ban SNAP recipients from using benefits on sugary drinks & candy. — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) June 23, 2026

BREAKING: Obama-appointed U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson just BLOCKED the Trump admin from restricting SNAP benefits use for soda and candy pic.twitter.com/gDkGoxxFqw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2026

Five plaintiffs brought the suit against Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the USDA, claiming that they had "exceeded their statutory authority, failed to engage in reasoned decision-making, and disregarded a mandatory procedural requirement when approving the pilot projects."

Let me guess - she cares about the nutrition of poor people and "food deserts," and THIS is what that dedication looks like. — Tea Party Barbie (@laurahollis61) June 23, 2026

What penumbra is the constitutional right to candy for welfare recipients in? — Wes Dorman (@JWesleyDorman) June 23, 2026

This is another judge that is despicable. Has no concern for the good nutrition of those in need. Wonder if she served Nerds and Coke to her kids for breakfast. Lunatic. — Joeinpvb (@PVB_opines) June 23, 2026

@grok what can't a judge block? Seems like they are able to block anything they want — stevenhoughtonjr (@shoughtonjr) June 23, 2026

Oh yay I always wanted a unelected activist judge to make policy decisions for the country, and not the actual guy that we all voted into office. — DJ (@StillOnItX5) June 23, 2026

"Supplemental" and "Nutritional Assistance" are right in the name of the program, but seem to have no meaning.

Why don’t the judges just run the country. Why bother electing anyone? — BBallMom🇺🇸 (@boss_lady567) June 23, 2026

The correct course of action here is to end the SNAP program and arrest the judge, but we don't have leaders with balls. — BuddyPalChiefBigGuy (@RedJohn5150) June 23, 2026

Democrats want their voters to stay poor, dumb, fat and lazy and they will spend all of your money to achieve it — Social Butterfinger (@SocialButtrFngr) June 23, 2026

Ignore her. Keep the rule in place until the appeal and certain overrule. — FirstPrinciplesMike (@OldWisdom44) June 23, 2026

Wait!

How about we just remove this useless anti-American judge! — The Unseen Realm 🇺🇲🇮🇱 (@TheUnseenRealmx) June 23, 2026

Oh another lefty judge blocking common sense again. This will get slapped down again. What is wrong with these people? — 21st century Cicero (@724Ciceros) June 23, 2026

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What laws are they basing these rulings on? Ones they made up in their head? — Hazel James (@HazelJame31761) June 23, 2026

The judicial branch has taken over and nullified the executive branch.



So much for voting. — Slaps Stroganoff (@SlapsStroganoff) June 23, 2026

Hey Judge, what does the N stand for in SNAP? — Rob (@RobWatsonVegas) June 23, 2026

So what constitutional right is being infringed here? — Enko63 (@Enko63) June 23, 2026

I’m a registered dietitian. This is absolutely ridiculous. There must be a better test of intelligence to pass the bar and become a judge. — Dana L. Thompson RDN (@Phoenixdiet) June 23, 2026

We'd love to see the rest of this judge's ruling to learn why she thinks people receiving a government handout can't be limited in what they buy with taxpayer money.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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