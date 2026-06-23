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Judge BLOCKS Trump Administration From Restricting SNAP Benefits for Soda and Candy

Brett T. | 4:00 PM on June 23, 2026
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Another day ending in y, another judge blocking a Trump administration policy. This time, a judge has ruled that the Trump administration can't ban the use of SNAP (food stamps) for candy and sugary sodas. This judge wasn't an immigrant named "Sparkle," by any chance? No, this looks like your typical AWFL.

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Five plaintiffs brought the suit against Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the USDA, claiming that they had "exceeded their statutory authority, failed to engage in reasoned decision-making, and disregarded a mandatory procedural requirement when approving the pilot projects."

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"Supplemental" and "Nutritional Assistance" are right in the name of the program, but seem to have no meaning. 

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We'd love to see the rest of this judge's ruling to learn why she thinks people receiving a government handout can't be limited in what they buy with taxpayer money.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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JUDGES SNAP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION USDA

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