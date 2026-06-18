LA City Council Advances Proposal to Allow Non-Citizens to Vote in City Elections

Here's news from Los Angeles, where the Democratic Socialist who conceded defeat on election night after a dismal showing at the polls miraculously surged into a runoff with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass after mail-in ballots all fell in her favor. The Los Angeles City Council has voted to advance a proposal that would allow illegal immigrants to vote in municipal elections. But no, the state isn't importing Democrat voters.

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BREAKING: The LA City Council voted 10-5 to advance a proposal that would ALLOW non-citizens to vote in city and school board elections pic.twitter.com/akWe9YQeP2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2026

It happened.



LA City Council voted 10-5 to include giving illegals the right to vote in the City Charter reform referendum that will be on the November ballot



Same ballot that will have the statewide Voter ID proposition@BasedMikeLee help us SOS 🆘 https://t.co/bQM2FIiK3O — Elizabeth Barcohana (@E_Barcohana) June 18, 2026

Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez introduced the motion, requesting the city attorney to put in motion the documents to place on the November ballot an ordinance that would allow noncitizens to vote in city elections and for school board positions.

They have imported voters to win https://t.co/8BslY7G4r6 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 18, 2026

Democrats keep pushing it further and further because there is no an accountability. They never go to jail so why wouldn’t they keep making it more and more rigged — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 18, 2026

LA handing voting rights to illegal immigrants? That’s not democracy, it’s importing a permanent underclass to rig local power.



Citizenship actually means something. This is why we need strict Voter ID nationwide and mass deportations. — Steve Sermons (@SteveSermons) June 18, 2026

Everyday that goes by without universal voter ID is another day we have to live under the oppressive hand of the Democrat party. 🤨 — MAGA Oldguy_54 (@oldestguy72) June 18, 2026

So if illegals can vote in the U.S. on a selective basis, which is unconscionable, then what does it mean to be a U.S. citizen? This is diluting the power of citizens. — Platinum 1860 (@1860Platinum) June 18, 2026

It starts in city councils because that is where nobody is watching. Then Democrats push it outward until citizenship means nothing and Americans get outvoted in their own country. This poison has to die here. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) June 18, 2026

Illegals and non-citizens? So literally anyone can just show up to vote? Surely this isn't a front for fraud. — Bret (@StubbyNarwhal) June 18, 2026

Well, they're not legally allowed to even look at your ID if you show it to them at the polls.

LA is a captured city, it is too far gone to save. — Jeremy (@Jeremy_) June 18, 2026

Its illegal. There is a reason they couldnt have @spencerpratt as mayor. The other two communists are guaranteed to sign off on this — Temuryanreynolds (@ThegreenroomLA) June 18, 2026

Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nithya Raman voted in favor of the motion.

@TheDemocrats have shown that the only reason for our open borders was to change the electorate. Now, they are actively working against federal law, which they have no right to do. Federal law is the law of the land. — Jason Sesler (@jmsesler) June 18, 2026

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This is only the beginning. Democrats dream of doing this nationwide. — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephant) June 18, 2026

If you believe that they will only vote in these elections then you are as crazy as they are.



If you think non-citizens have ANY rights to vote, then YOU are the problem.



When you allow non-citizens voting rights, you are attacking the very fabric of our society. — Official Leftist Translator. - AKA Tony (@tony4mrht) June 18, 2026

They allow noncitizens to vote in school board elections so they can vote in other noncitizens. The goal is to grow the bench of noncitizens who will then be elected as county supervisors, dog catcher, mayor and more. — JustBee (@brian_bee) June 18, 2026

The federal government should be able to have authority to shut this down.



As a California native and resident, I hope the federal government cracks down on the corruption happening in my state. People need to be in jail for betraying their community, state, and country. — Joshua Michael (@JoshuaMichael40) June 18, 2026

Violates federal law. Even if federal law applies the right to vote in federal elections, which is nonsense as this is a right of CITIZENS, illegal immigrants are in the country illegally. So, it’d be aiding criminals, which is a crime. — SnarkMonkey (@SnarkMonkey69) June 18, 2026

This could be a stunt to get more votes as it will helpfully be vetoed. If it goes through, the people should really rise up and start legal action. I doubt this represents the opinions of most of the city and it’s against federal law. This would just be the beginning. — Mr. International (@MrInternationyl) June 18, 2026

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The California Post reports that "city officials acknowledged there is currently no framework in place for noncitizen voting and confirmed substantial work would still be required before any program could be created.

"Officials said Los Angeles would likely need to take over administration of its own elections if such a system were eventually adopted."

Why is this even a vote? If you are not born in America you don’t get to vote, it’s that simple. — Justin (@Jdogg198124) June 18, 2026

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

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