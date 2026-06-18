Poster Explains Bible Verses Are Overt Religious Symbols While Pride Hats Are Not
Michelle Obama Calls 'Dreamers' the Soul of the Nation (RNC Research Reminds Us...
Commie Mayor’s Wife Skips Jeans for Pirate Hooker Designer Dress at City Hall...
CNN Releases Poll Showing Leftist, White, Millennial and Boomer Chicks Like Obama Best...
JD Vance Calling Out the Absolute COWARDICE in the Senate Over the SAVE...
The Obama Presidential Center's First Order of Business: Acknowledging Who the Land Was...
Something Incredible Happened After Trump Signed the MOU
VIP
Abigail Spanberger’s VA Governorship Is Already a Dumpster Fire of Petty Grievances and...
SNARKIER Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Reminds Susan Rice How LITTLE She...
Chris Murphy Demanded an End to Iran War, Now Claims Trump Surrendered (Farewell...
Oilfield Rando SHREDS John Thune Claiming Repubs Hate Trump With DAMNING Reminder of...
Does NOT Work Anymore: Brandon Gill Isn't ABOUT to Let Rep. Yassamin Ansari...
'What's the PROBLEM?' Maria Bartiromo DROPS Ro Khanna for Pushing SAVE Act Lies...
Newt Gingrich Absolutely DISMANTLES Jon Ossoff Point-by-Point on Every Issue in Brutal Pos...

LA City Council Advances Proposal to Allow Non-Citizens to Vote in City Elections

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on June 18, 2026
Meme

Here's news from Los Angeles, where the Democratic Socialist who conceded defeat on election night after a dismal showing at the polls miraculously surged into a runoff with incumbent Mayor Karen Bass after mail-in ballots all fell in her favor. The Los Angeles City Council has voted to advance a proposal that would allow illegal immigrants to vote in municipal elections. But no, the state isn't importing Democrat voters.

Advertisement

Councilman Hugo Soto-Martínez introduced the motion, requesting the city attorney to put in motion the documents to place on the November ballot an ordinance that would allow noncitizens to vote in city elections and for school board positions.

Recommended

Poster Explains Bible Verses Are Overt Religious Symbols While Pride Hats Are Not
Brett T.
Advertisement

Well, they're not legally allowed to even look at your ID if you show it to them at the polls.

Councilwoman and mayoral candidate Nithya Raman voted in favor of the motion.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The California Post reports that "city officials acknowledged there is currently no framework in place for noncitizen voting and confirmed substantial work would still be required before any program could be created. 

"Officials said Los Angeles would likely need to take over administration of its own elections if such a system were eventually adopted."

***

Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote.

Help us continue to report why Democrats oppose such obvious measures by joining Twitchy VIP and using promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LOS ANGELES VOTER ID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Poster Explains Bible Verses Are Overt Religious Symbols While Pride Hats Are Not
Brett T.
Commie Mayor’s Wife Skips Jeans for Pirate Hooker Designer Dress at City Hall Knicks Ceremony
justmindy
Michelle Obama Calls 'Dreamers' the Soul of the Nation (RNC Research Reminds Us What Happened YESTERDAY)
Doug P.
SNARKIER Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Reminds Susan Rice How LITTLE She Matters Whining About Iran
Sam J.
JD Vance Calling Out the Absolute COWARDICE in the Senate Over the SAVE Act Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)
Sam J.
CNN Releases Poll Showing Leftist, White, Millennial and Boomer Chicks Like Obama Best and ROFL
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Poster Explains Bible Verses Are Overt Religious Symbols While Pride Hats Are Not Brett T.
Advertisement