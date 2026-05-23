Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a Psycho

As we reported back in March, a nobody writer for a free tabloid newspaper in London wrote that "John Cleese was a comedy icon" … but now "he’s ruining his legacy." Cleese's "bizarre X posts" are what triggered her … Cleese, though still infected with TDS, has become based when it comes to the Islamization of the United Kingdom. He's not a fan of giving his country over to a religion that believes in beheading infidels and makes it clear.

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On Friday, Cleese asked a critic what a lot of us are asking: where are all of the moderate Muslims speaking out against radical Islam?

Missing the point completely



If the majority of Muslims - the non-radical ones -

are not in favour of radical Islam, could some of them start speaking out and saying so



What is the reason why they are not doing this ? https://t.co/hWKK6XZ06z — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 22, 2026

When an Islamist extremist drives a car filled with explosives into a synagogue in Michigan, the liberal media's response is always the Norm Macdonald meme … imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims. How about the Egyptian Muslim who killed a woman when he threw Molotov cocktails into a parade of Jews praying for the release of the hostages? The story always turns into a cautionary tale about Islamophobia.

Mehdi Hasan, who was way too offended by that beeper joke, told Cleese to STFU:

Oh STFU you racist unhinged ignoramus https://t.co/i6tFBf9XU5 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 22, 2026

Since when is Islam a race? Answer the question, Hasan. Where are all of the non-radical Muslims speaking out?

Now your mad because we demand that the majority of Muslims speak out against the radical Islam?



But you know they can’t. Because it’s not radical at all is it? They are just following the Quran.



Also, it’s not a race. — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) May 22, 2026

That was your opportunity to speak out against the radical Islam he’s referring to.



You failed, therefore making him correct. pic.twitter.com/niVVlZzw5u — QuantumSideQuesting (@SideQuestidzc0) May 22, 2026

Not really a reason is it?



Why cant you answer? — Queen Bee (@KingBobIIV) May 23, 2026

What is racist about questioning why members of a religion (not race) do not call out the violent extremists in their midst? — lisa keeble 😊 (@lisakeb007) May 22, 2026

You know what you did there right? — Tom Osman 🐦‍⬛ (@tomosman) May 23, 2026

You could take the opportunity to call out the extremism but instead you do this. — Melanie Bennet (@MelanieBennet_) May 22, 2026

Sorry that struck a nerve. Not sure why you say it’s racist. — David Lewis (@DCLzimsausa) May 22, 2026

Well I guess you proved his point Mehdi. They won't speak up because they're scared of extremists like you. Yes we know. — Jaime Cooke (Old Greenone) Space Pirate. (@GreenoneOld) May 23, 2026

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Thou do protest too much Hasan. — Bellamy Bellucci (@BellamyShoshana) May 23, 2026

Again, deflecting instead of speaking out. It would be so easy to distance yourself from radical behavior, yet you never do — Clyde Shelton (@inventorShelton) May 22, 2026

Go on then, proove him wrong.



Speak out against radical Islam.



You won’t. — Captain Coriolis (@CaptainCoriolis) May 22, 2026

Cleese ended that exchange:

Not much point in starting a conversation with a psycho https://t.co/Oy0zyM07ym — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 23, 2026

He's not a psycho. He's your average, moderate Muslim.

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