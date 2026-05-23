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Mehdi Hasan Calls John Cleese a 'Racist Unhinged Ignoramus,' Cleese Calls Him a Psycho

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 23, 2026
MSNBC

As we reported back in March, a nobody writer for a free tabloid newspaper in London wrote that "John Cleese was a comedy icon" … but now "he’s ruining his legacy." Cleese's "bizarre X posts" are what triggered her … Cleese, though still infected with TDS, has become based when it comes to the Islamization of the United Kingdom. He's not a fan of giving his country over to a religion that believes in beheading infidels and makes it clear.

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On Friday, Cleese asked a critic what a lot of us are asking: where are all of the moderate Muslims speaking out against radical Islam?

When an Islamist extremist drives a car filled with explosives into a synagogue in Michigan, the liberal media's response is always the Norm Macdonald meme … imagine the backlash against peaceful Muslims. How about the Egyptian Muslim who killed a woman when he threw Molotov cocktails into a parade of Jews praying for the release of the hostages? The story always turns into a cautionary tale about Islamophobia.

Mehdi Hasan, who was way too offended by that beeper joke, told Cleese to STFU:

Since when is Islam a race? Answer the question, Hasan. Where are all of the non-radical Muslims speaking out?

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Cleese ended that exchange:

He's not a psycho. He's your average, moderate Muslim.

***

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ANTISEMITISM ISLAM ISLAMIC TERRORISM UNITED KINGDOM

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