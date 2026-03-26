Two Years After Its Collapse, Let’s Check in on the Rebuilding Effort of the Key Bridge

It was exactly two years ago today that a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to catch fire and collapse. President Joe Biden recalled crossing the bridge "many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car," even though the bridge had no rail system. Demolition work on the Key Bridge finally began on July 8, 2025. Now, on the second anniversary of the bridge collapse, let check on the progress in rebuilding it.

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It's now been 2 years since Key Bridge fell in Baltimore. This is how much is rebuilt: pic.twitter.com/Gnc7uslGjq — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

Initial cost projection: $1.7 billion

Updated cost projection: $5.2 billion



Opening day moved from 2028 to 2030 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 24, 2026

If this was in Florida, Ron DeSantis would have already built the bridge. — Ben Owen™️ (@hrkbenowen) March 25, 2026

It was just a couple of weeks ago when the notorious Governor Newsom Press Office account tried to clap back at criticisms of the state's still unfinished Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which has cost $114 million so far, by posting pictures of decommissioned bridges in Florida.

Jack Butler of the Wall Street Journal's "Free Expression" newsletter claimed that the anniversary was "a good occasion to reflect on the defects of blue-state governance — which are intentional."

Read my full case for why blue state "failures" are actually a product of Democratic governance working as intended in @WSJFreeEx: https://t.co/KH9gUHSvAh — Jack Butler (@jackbutler4815) March 26, 2026

Yeah, no.

Up-and-coming 2028 hopeful Gov. Wes Moore used this bridge collapse story as opening to his '24 DNC intro speech to the nation to prove how good he and Kamala are at fixing things. The evidence: She called him and they agreed to fix it. They did a phone call, not a bridge. https://t.co/kJgoVzM8g9 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 26, 2026

$3.5 billion over budget and two years delayed. Nothing to see here! 🙄 💸 — WhatDidYouSay (@NoFilterMeSorry) March 25, 2026

"Build Back Better"! 😂🤣 — Patriotic American! (@oroyplata5150) March 25, 2026

They gotta get this rebuilt before Biden dies. So he can ride the train over it again. — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) March 25, 2026

Just a few hundred more environmental impact statements, and they'll be on the job! — Narrative Disrupter (@firecircular) March 24, 2026

Baltimore is the California of the East Coast.



Funding endless projects that never get done. — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) March 24, 2026

Can we get the Amish involved? They’d probably have it done in a year. — Maiden America (@hobodayz) March 24, 2026

Florida could loan them a bridge-building team and it would probably be ready next week sometime. — Howard the Duck (@HowardTheDuck48) March 25, 2026

I would expect 12 to 18 months to get the environmental permits. The environmental groups must not have sued, otherwise 5 to 10 years. — Chris Daubert (@daube30725) March 26, 2026

This gives the African American Caucus time to think of a new, non-racist name for the bridge.

But they ALLOCATED FUNDS!



Biden loved talking about how much money he allocated to programs & projects. Had nothing to do with actually completing them. Credit me now - blame someone else later — Soxaholic (@MikeBrennan330) March 26, 2026

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And Gov. Wes Moore thinks he's going to be the Democratic nominee in 2028, while the bridge is still two years (or more) away from completion.

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