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Two Years After Its Collapse, Let’s Check in on the Rebuilding Effort of the Key Bridge

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on March 26, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

It was exactly two years ago today that a cargo ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to catch fire and collapse. President Joe Biden recalled crossing the bridge "many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car," even though the bridge had no rail system. Demolition work on the Key Bridge finally began on July 8, 2025. Now, on the second anniversary of the bridge collapse, let check on the progress in rebuilding it.

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It was just a couple of weeks ago when the notorious Governor Newsom Press Office account tried to clap back at criticisms of the state's still unfinished Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing, which has cost $114 million so far, by posting pictures of decommissioned bridges in Florida.

Jack Butler of the Wall Street Journal's "Free Expression" newsletter claimed that the anniversary was "a good occasion to reflect on the defects of blue-state governance — which are intentional."

Yeah, no.

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This gives the African American Caucus time to think of a new, non-racist name for the bridge.

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And Gov. Wes Moore thinks he's going to be the Democratic nominee in 2028, while the bridge is still two years (or more) away from completion.

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