Gun-Toting Man Wearing Tactical Gear Sneaks Into Texas Elementary School

End Wokeness says this story isn't getting nearly enough attention, and he's right. We've nearly lost count of the number of domestic terrorist attacks by Muslims over the last two weeks, and we're going to go out on a limb here and say that Muhi Mohanad Najm is a Muslim name. He also goes by Kyle Najm Chris. Najm, armed with a gun and wearing tactical gear, sneaked into an elementary school in Klein, Texas, earlier this week. No one was harmed, but Najm's been arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

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This is not getting enough attention:



3 days ago, Muhi Mohamad Najm went into an elementary school in Klein, TX. He was armed, wearing tactical gear.



Thankfully, security stopped him. pic.twitter.com/HHy7S5TGOc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 13, 2026

KHOU reports:

A man dressed in military-style clothing and carrying a holstered firearm entered Zwink Elementary School in Spring Tuesday, prompting a multi-agency investigation that led to a felony arrest, according to court documents and a letter from school officials. … According to the criminal complaint, Chris entered the front office of Zwink Elementary, which is located off Spring Stuebner and Frassati, at around 1:30 p.m. after slipping through the front entrance when another visitor failed to fully secure the door behind them. A school employee told investigators Chris was wearing full green military or tactical law enforcement attire, including a load-bearing vest, a taser and a holstered firearm. When the employee asked Chris how he entered without access and whether there was armed security on campus, he told her the front door was not latched. When she asked for identification, he provided none and didn't identify himself by name or agency. He then left the building, got into a dark blue Dodge Charger and drove away.

He was arrested on Wednesday night.

First I am hearing about it. — Michelle Maxwell ™ (@MichelleMaxwell) March 13, 2026

Why would the media give attention to anything that doesn’t fit their leftist narrative? — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 13, 2026

Why is it always a Mohamad? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 13, 2026

Sometimes it's a Mohammad.

Now I wonder why there was a news blackout on this story by the mainstream media? — Jeff Flinn (@JeffFlinn_) March 14, 2026

Interesting how so much of this they’re trying to keep under the radar. They will wait until something horrific happens before telling anyone the truth. — Ella Boo Bella (@SummerShaddows) March 13, 2026

This is the 3rd gun incident this week in Klein ISD. I teach in a nearby district and hope they are paying attention. Not looking forward to going back on Monday. — Wendy (@teachthemx3) March 13, 2026

If the MSM did give it attention, "this happened because of guns and white supremacy" is all they would say. — Song of the Sun (@Song_of_the_Sun) March 13, 2026

Guess he didn't know that was a gun free zone. — Texas2AAttorney (@CJGRISHAM) March 13, 2026

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I live in Klein and have not heard anything about this until now.



The only reason I am hearing about this is because of X!! — Wayne Salsiccia (@atomicmole) March 13, 2026

It was covered in several conservative outlets — the kind that the legacy media doesn't consider "real" journalism.

So his westernized made up name is Kyle Chris? Really? The reverse of American Sniper Chris Kyle? That cannot be a coincidence. — Trey Neal (@Treyneal) March 13, 2026

Was this a dry run, or did he chicken out when confronted by school officials? We don't know, because there's no more information to go on.

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