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Gun-Toting Man Wearing Tactical Gear Sneaks Into Texas Elementary School

Brett T. | 6:30 PM on March 14, 2026
Twitter

End Wokeness says this story isn't getting nearly enough attention, and he's right. We've nearly lost count of the number of domestic terrorist attacks by Muslims over the last two weeks, and we're going to go out on a limb here and say that Muhi Mohanad Najm is a Muslim name. He also goes by Kyle Najm Chris. Najm, armed with a gun and wearing tactical gear, sneaked into an elementary school in Klein, Texas, earlier this week. No one was harmed, but Najm's been arrested and charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.

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KHOU reports:

A man dressed in military-style clothing and carrying a holstered firearm entered Zwink Elementary School in Spring Tuesday, prompting a multi-agency investigation that led to a felony arrest, according to court documents and a letter from school officials.

According to the criminal complaint, Chris entered the front office of Zwink Elementary, which is located off Spring Stuebner and Frassati, at around 1:30 p.m. after slipping through the front entrance when another visitor failed to fully secure the door behind them. A school employee told investigators Chris was wearing full green military or tactical law enforcement attire, including a load-bearing vest, a taser and a holstered firearm.  

When the employee asked Chris how he entered without access and whether there was armed security on campus, he told her the front door was not latched. When she asked for identification, he provided none and didn't identify himself by name or agency. He then left the building, got into a dark blue Dodge Charger and drove away.

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He was arrested on Wednesday night.

Sometimes it's a Mohammad.

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It was covered in several conservative outlets — the kind that the legacy media doesn't consider "real" journalism.

Was this a dry run, or did he chicken out when confronted by school officials? We don't know, because there's no more information to go on.

***

Tags:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN FREE ZONE GUNS TEXAS

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