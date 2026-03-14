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Gothamist: Mamdani Comforts NYC Muslims After Islamophobic Attacks

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 14, 2026
Twitter

We're literally losing track of the number of Muslim attacks that have taken place in just the last two weeks. There were those two Pennsylvania teens who took advantage of unseasonably warm spring weather to take a drive into New York City and throw a couple of IEDs into a crowd. There was the killing of an ROTC instructor at Old Dominion University by a man who had been convicted for supporting ISIL. There was the rifle-toting man who drove his car full of explosives into a Michigan synagogue that doubled as a daycare. We're missing a couple.

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According to Gothamist, which is powered by New York City's premier public radio station, WNYC, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has comforted the city's Muslims after "Islamophobic attacks."

No, really:

Elizabeth Kim reports:

Just hours before he was set to speak at an event marking Ramadan, Mayor Zohran Mamdani realized he needed to overhaul his prepared remarks.

Hundreds of Muslims who work for the city were expected to join him to celebrate the holiday dedicated to charity and the less fortunate. But in the last few days, Mamdani and Muslims throughout the country had been subjected to a torrent of Islamophobia.

On Thursday afternoon, the mayor heavily reworked his remarks by hand at City Hall, according to Joe Calvello, his press secretary.

The result was a 10-minute speech in front of an audience of Muslim city workers where Mamdani celebrated their shared identity in the face of attacks on their faith and his politics. The mayor spoke about the enduring suspicion of Muslims since 9/11, men who are indiscriminately called “Muhammad” rather than their given name, and a recent viral video showing a storeowner confronting an NYPD officer for praying in his bathroom.

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This was on Thursday? Was anything else newsworthy happening that we should know about?

There were two mean tweets from a representative and a senator.

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Read the room, will you? This is really not the week for Muslims to play victim.

***

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM ISLAM TERRORISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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