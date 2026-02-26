Toronto Star Writer Still Butthurt About Team USA Hockey Captain Meeting Trump

The U.S. Men's Hockey Team defeated the Canadians at the Olympics on Sunday to bring home the gold medal, a first for the men's team since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. Now it's Thursday, and we're still hearing from people butthurt about the team celebrating their victory and being honored by President Donald Trump.

Team captain Auston Matthews seems to have upset a Toronto Star writer for choosing Trump over his team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Auston Matthews made his choice, seemingly putting the party and the president ahead of the playoffs https://t.co/YbVZkvAcdd — Toronto Star (@TorontoStar) February 26, 2026

Damien Cox writes:

Simultaneously being captain of the Leafs and the United States men’s Olympic team was always going to be a tricky balancing act for Matthews, particularly at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump never tires of threatening Canada with becoming the 51st state. Matthews, it’s abundantly clear, tumbled off the high wire. Yes, he succeeded as captain of the U.S., winning gold over Team Canada in a classic contest in Milan on Sunday. But he failed in every respect as captain of the Leafs. Miserably. … “The team that wins the Stanley Cup every year accepts the White House invitation to go,” Matthews told reporters Wednesday morning after a “whirlwind 72 hours” without much sleep. “So I think its just something that you do because we are proud Americans.” Matthews, apparently, is blissfully unaware many athletes and teams have declined invitations from the Trump administration. The entire U.S. women’s hockey team, possibly insulted by the fact Trump seemed to think putting their gold medal on the same level as the men’s was a joke, said thanks but no thanks.

"Probably" is doing a lot of work there. No, the U.S. Women's Hockey Team didn't boycott a White House invitation because they were possibly insulted. Get your facts straight, Mr. Journalist:

U.S. women's hockey star Kelly Pannek reiterates team missed State of the Union over logistical challenges, not Trump joke. https://t.co/DOux2vCWro — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 26, 2026

An American playing as team captain for Team USA at the Olympics, accepting an invitation to the State of the Union address?

All he had to say was he understood the feelings of Canadians in these troubled times. He could have just skipped the White House nonsense, demonstrating much-needed leadership and proof the Leafs were his top priority. But Matthews preferred to be feted by a president who dismisses the very idea of Canadian sovereignty.

Just shut up. Trump's call to the locker room was a joke, and his calling Canada the 51st state is a joke.

The Captain for Team USA, who plays for and represents Team USA, should consider the feelings of the team and country he beat for a gold medal.



Get absolutely fucked. https://t.co/u6aQmfyqxs — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 26, 2026

I’ve never seen a people or a country that brags about being the nicest most polite place on earth, inadvertently reveal themselves to a bunch of hate filled, bitter jealous hypocrites. — The People's Cube (@ThePeoplesCube) February 26, 2026

It being a giant baby was an Olympic sport, y’all would definitely win gold. Grow up. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 26, 2026

Cancel him for accepting White House invite that every winning team gets? How about cancel your newspaper subscription to Toronto Star for being Canadian Pravda — Northsider (@Northsider1060) February 26, 2026

Are you kidding me? If this is how Leafs fans feel, If I’m Auston Matthews, I’d take control of my life and go where I’m wanted. — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) February 26, 2026

Your team hasn't won a Stanley Cup in 57 years, so you wanna run your best player outta town because you also can't win a gold medal in "your game?" — MAGAPatriotNY (@TrumpPatriotNY) February 26, 2026

Who knew Canadians were the sorest losers or all time? — 1967mustangman (@1967mustangman) February 26, 2026

Seethe harder — Lance Manion (@LanceManio68499) February 26, 2026

this is the worst article ever writen — Joshua Field (@contangojosh) February 26, 2026

You sound petty and ridiculous. — kat (@mygracie5) February 26, 2026

You guys won’t have to worry about him for much longer.



Pretty sure he’s gone in the summer and will win a cup elsewhere.



You guys are pros at driving players out of Toronto. — RememberWhenYouSaid… (@MembaWhenU) February 26, 2026

What's worse is that the American media has covered the men's team just as poorly. They won Olympic gold, but they're not celebrating the right way. They should be more modest so as not to hurt anyone's feelings.

***

