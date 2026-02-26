Toronto Star Writer Still Butthurt About Team USA Hockey Captain Meeting Trump

NBC News: Members of Team USA Expressing Regret for Laughing at Trump’s Joke
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on February 26, 2026
Twitchy

The U.S. Men's Hockey Team defeated the Canadians at the Olympics on Sunday to bring home the gold medal, a first for the men's team since the Miracle on Ice in 1980. Now it's Thursday, and we're still hearing from people butthurt about the team celebrating their victory and being honored by President Donald Trump.

Team captain Auston Matthews seems to have upset a Toronto Star writer for choosing Trump over his team, the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Damien Cox writes:

Simultaneously being captain of the Leafs and the United States men’s Olympic team was always going to be a tricky balancing act for Matthews, particularly at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump never tires of threatening Canada with becoming the 51st state.

Matthews, it’s abundantly clear, tumbled off the high wire. Yes, he succeeded as captain of the U.S., winning gold over Team Canada in a classic contest in Milan on Sunday.

But he failed in every respect as captain of the Leafs. Miserably.

“The team that wins the Stanley Cup every year accepts the White House invitation to go,” Matthews told reporters Wednesday morning after a “whirlwind 72 hours” without much sleep. “So I think its just something that you do because we are proud Americans.”

Matthews, apparently, is blissfully unaware many athletes and teams have declined invitations from the Trump administration. The entire U.S. women’s hockey team, possibly insulted by the fact Trump seemed to think putting their gold medal on the same level as the men’s was a joke, said thanks but no thanks.

"Probably" is doing a lot of work there. No, the U.S. Women's Hockey Team didn't boycott a White House invitation because they were possibly insulted. Get your facts straight, Mr. Journalist:

An American playing as team captain for Team USA at the Olympics, accepting an invitation to the State of the Union address?

All he had to say was he understood the feelings of Canadians in these troubled times. He could have just skipped the White House nonsense, demonstrating much-needed leadership and proof the Leafs were his top priority. But Matthews preferred to be feted by a president who dismisses the very idea of Canadian sovereignty.

Just shut up. Trump's call to the locker room was a joke, and his calling Canada the 51st state is a joke.

What's worse is that the American media has covered the men's team just as poorly. They won Olympic gold, but they're not celebrating the right way. They should be more modest so as not to hurt anyone's feelings.

***

