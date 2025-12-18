Sen. Ed Markey Triggered by USA Today's Scoop on 'White Nationalist Flag'

MI Senate Candidate Would Lose Control Seeing Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney-Barrett Togeth...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on December 18, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy reported earlier this week, USA Today congressional reporter Zach Schermele posted what he thought was a big scoop on X. He's since deleted his original post with the photo, but it read:

NEW: A controversial Christian nationalist flag is hanging outside the D.C. office of a top Education Department official, the agency's union and an employee who has observed it firsthand told me.

The flag, which was raised by rioters during the Jan. 6 insurrection, is adorning the office of Murray Bessette, principal deputy assistant secretary in the Office of Planning, Evaluation and Policy Development.

The "Appeal to Heaven" flag is the same that was flown outside the vacation home of conservative Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in 2023, according to the NYT.

Oh,  so we're doing the "Appeal to Heaven" flag as a symbol of white nationalism narrative again.

Schermele posted this to explain the deletion:

No, we'll pass on reading the full story with the "relevant context."

We were waiting for Democrats to pounce, and Sen. Ed Markey seems to have been the first to have taken the bait.

"Unacceptable. Take it down."

Come and take it, Markey.

It must be true, Markey read it in USA Today.

Unacceptable. Take it down.

Remember when Gov. Gavin Newsom said Nike did the right thing by pulling shoes that featured the Betsy Ross flag … the same flag that flew prominently at President Joe Biden's inauguration. Nike bent the knee to Colin Kaepernick, who told the company it shouldn’t sell a shoe with a symbol that he and others consider offensive.

We already did this "controversy." No matter how much USA Today and Markey want to revive it, it's not happening.

***

