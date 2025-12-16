Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Prodigal Elon Musk Returns to Trump White House Family in Time to Help...
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for...
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrori...
'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is...
Enemy Entry: Many Ask Why Susan Wiles Gave ‘Journo’ White House Access Knowing...
Adam Kinzinger Posts More Hypotheticals About Sydney Shooting and AR-15s
This Marine's Dream to Open a Cigar Lounge Was Shut Down by Government
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch...
Rep. Jamie Raskin Introducing Legislation to Protect Against White House’s Marie Antoinett...
From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student'...
Brown University Killer Still at Large: Police Investigation Falls Apart
You LOVE to See It! November Jobs Report BURIES Expectations and Lefties Just...
Hold Her BEER, Jay Jones: Virginia Democrat's Daughter Threatens to Poison White MAGA...

Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three Times

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 16, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Matt Van Swol doesn't work for Townhall, but we count on him to be our eyes and ears in North Carolina. He reports that Asheville Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley has just filed for reelection despite appearing to have cast ballots in both North Carolina and Georgia in 2008, 2012, and 2014. And we thought Georgia was the epicenter of voter suppression.

Advertisement

The post continues:

…ONLY available to those with a permanent residence.

WHAT IS GOING ON???!!!!!

The Asheville Watchdog reports:

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is investigating Asheville Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley, who has claimed a primary-residence tax break in Atlanta while serving on Asheville’s City Council and has a history of voting in both Georgia and North Carolina.

“We have logged an incident regarding Ms. Mosley’s residency and are looking into it,” Jason Tyson, the board’s director of external affairs, wrote in an email. “Can confirm that we are investigating it, but we won’t be able to comment further on the extent of the investigation itself.”

The board investigates “potential election law violations and refers cases to prosecutors when warranted based on the findings.” Complaints come from a variety of sources, including political parties, candidates and private citizens, and can include “matters associated with unlawful voting activity” and voter registration fraud, according to the board’s website.

Mosley has received primary-residence tax benefits on a home in Atlanta throughout her five years on the City Council while also submitting election documents showing she lives in Asheville, a requirement of the office, Asheville Watchdog reported last week.

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Yet another Democrat accused of falsifying their primary residence. Not to mention the voter fraud, which we're told never happens.

Advertisement

Let's see some arrests! We've seen plenty of investigations disappear into the mist. When are people going to be held accountable?

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Antanette Mosley. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY NORTH CAROLINA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION
Grateful Calvin
Tim Kaine: Robert E. Lee Statue in Capitol Replaced With Barbara Rose Johns
Brett T.
So Much THIS! Derek Hunter Asks 2 Questions to HILARIOUSLY Slam Jennifer Welch and Her Crap Podcast
Sam J.
From the TOP ROPE! Linda McMahon DROPS Tim Walz Over MN 'Ghost Student' Fraud in Straight-FIRE Letter
Sam J.
War on Media! CNN’s Brian Stelter Fumes Trump Will Hold BBC Accountable for Deceptive Jan. 6 Doc Edit
Warren Squire
Tim Burchett Says Rubio and Hegseth Proved Democrats Went Overboard on Legal Narco-Terrorist Boat Blasts
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Target Karen' Tries to Harass Worker Over Charlie Kirk Shirt; the Response Is PERFECTION Grateful Calvin
Advertisement