Asheville Vice Mayor Under Investigation for Voting in Both NC and Georgia Three Times

Matt Van Swol doesn't work for Townhall, but we count on him to be our eyes and ears in North Carolina. He reports that Asheville Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley has just filed for reelection despite appearing to have cast ballots in both North Carolina and Georgia in 2008, 2012, and 2014. And we thought Georgia was the epicenter of voter suppression.

🚨HOLY CRAP!!!



Asheville NC's Vice Mayor, Antanette Mosley, a Democrat who appears to have cast ballots in BOTH Georgia and North Carolina in 2008, 2012, and 2014...



...HAS JUST FILED FOR RE-ELECTION!!!!!



She also claimed a "homestead tax exemption" in Georgia which is legally… pic.twitter.com/kuAN96aWXP — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 16, 2025

The post continues:

…ONLY available to those with a permanent residence. WHAT IS GOING ON???!!!!!

🚨HUGE UPDATE!!!



The North Carolina State Board of Elections is now officially investigating Antanette Mosley.



It is a felony under North Carolina state law to vote, “at more than one precinct or more than one time … in the same primary or election.” — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) December 16, 2025

The Asheville Watchdog reports:

The North Carolina State Board of Elections is investigating Asheville Vice Mayor Antanette Mosley, who has claimed a primary-residence tax break in Atlanta while serving on Asheville’s City Council and has a history of voting in both Georgia and North Carolina. “We have logged an incident regarding Ms. Mosley’s residency and are looking into it,” Jason Tyson, the board’s director of external affairs, wrote in an email. “Can confirm that we are investigating it, but we won’t be able to comment further on the extent of the investigation itself.” The board investigates “potential election law violations and refers cases to prosecutors when warranted based on the findings.” Complaints come from a variety of sources, including political parties, candidates and private citizens, and can include “matters associated with unlawful voting activity” and voter registration fraud, according to the board’s website. Mosley has received primary-residence tax benefits on a home in Atlanta throughout her five years on the City Council while also submitting election documents showing she lives in Asheville, a requirement of the office, Asheville Watchdog reported last week.

Yet another Democrat accused of falsifying their primary residence. Not to mention the voter fraud, which we're told never happens.

The corruption is everywhere. — Sunshine 🌞 on my shoulder CPA (@magicalmomU7) December 16, 2025

Seems like Democrats have a pattern of fraud these days — PNW Conservative (@PNWConservative) December 16, 2025

Why is she not being investigated? @TheJusticeDept ? — Common Sense Guy (@DoffyBill) December 16, 2025

Hell if Letitia James, Adam Schiff and others can get away with it-- she can too. @AGPamBondi can't get charges to stick--or maybe-- just not interested in doing her job. — 🇺🇲 Ryan Featherly 🇺🇲 (@RFeatherly31341) December 16, 2025

So much for voter suppression... — @amuse (@amuse) December 16, 2025

@HarmeetKDhillon doesn’t this disqualify her for office, and make her eligible for indictment? — JAI (@boomerbayb) December 16, 2025

Of course she did. AND she will be re-elected…just like all the other disgusting, corrupt actions in our government and world.

I.

Am.

Tired.

Disappointed.

Disillusioned.

I literally need to retreat back to being oblivious for sanity’s sake. — DistinctDar (@DistinctDar) December 16, 2025

The saddest part of this story is that she will win. Handily. Asheville has become such a shit show.🤦‍♂️ — Eric Henson (@echo16photo) December 16, 2025

She won't be held accountable, and she will be elected by the residents in a landslide.



Asheville is deep blue... — Tim Hewitt (@myostrich) December 16, 2025

Wow. Another fraudulent politician. For the love of god and country, someone please hold these people responsible for their illegal actions!!! — Charlie Campbell (@RobertC71564393) December 16, 2025

Zero arrests is intolerable at this point — Based_Ape_Broker (@MomsTesla) December 16, 2025

Let's see some arrests! We've seen plenty of investigations disappear into the mist. When are people going to be held accountable?

***

