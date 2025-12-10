Kentucky State Rep. 'Doesn't Feel Good About Being White Every Day,' Thinks Kids Shouldn't Either

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was stripping critical race theory out of the state's public schools, a lot of simpletons thought that meant that they weren't going to teach about slavery anymore to spare white kids' feelings. What he was doing was stopping teachers from handing out worksheets where students ranked themselves from "privileged" to "oppressed." Instead of teaching young children reading and math, they were teaching white, male children that they were the oppressors.

Kentucky State Rep. Sarah Stalker has drunk deeply from the Kool-Aid that is critical race theory. We're fine if she "doesn't feel good about being white every day," but at the 35-second mark, when she brings the kids into it, we get upset.

Kentucky State Rep. Sarah Stalker (D) says that she "doesn't feel good about being white every day," claims Whites have "privilege," and that children should be taught to feel bad about their skin color.



This woman is an elected official... pic.twitter.com/UT3aukC3U9 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2025

"It's a missed opportunity for some really good dialogue."

I'm assigning Rep. Stalker (what a name) to also feel bad for my skin color too, that way I don't have to. Thank you for carrying this heavy burden. — California Evacuation (@CAEvacuation) December 10, 2025

Nah, none of us chose our skin color. You can however choose character -focus on that and don’t apologize for your outer shell. — Bill LaMorey (@BillLaMorey) December 10, 2025

I mean, nothing says “equality” like telling white kids to feel bad for being white and non-white kids they’re defined by someone else’s guilt. I seriously can’t stand leftist ideology. — Planet_Ready (@Planet_Ready711) December 10, 2025

A 2020 Pew Research study revealed that 40% of liberal, white women ages 30-49 have a mental health issue.



Sarah Stalker is living confirmation of that study. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) December 10, 2025

Imagine having a good, stable life and completely destroying your own mental health because you feel bad about your skin color. — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) December 10, 2025

Don't miss the opportunity to make sure children born with white skin feel bad about something they have no control over. — JustPassingThrough (@HomeintheUS) December 10, 2025

Or to discourage those who aren't white by teaching them that they are oppressed and society is stacked against them. Why not encourage every child to be the best they can? Start by teaching them to read and do math.

It sounds to me like she might need therapy for self-acceptance, not making children uncomfortable about who they are, too.



Don't let this woman's trauma ruin kids. — Andrew Sheraiah Davidson (@ReflectionsofAD) December 10, 2025

That's what the whole fight over critical race theory in schools was about.

