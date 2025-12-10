VIP
Kentucky State Rep. 'Doesn't Feel Good About Being White Every Day,' Thinks Kids Shouldn't Either

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on December 10, 2025
Twitter

When Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was stripping critical race theory out of the state's public schools, a lot of simpletons thought that meant that they weren't going to teach about slavery anymore to spare white kids' feelings. What he was doing was stopping teachers from handing out worksheets where students ranked themselves from "privileged" to "oppressed." Instead of teaching young children reading and math, they were teaching white, male children that they were the oppressors.

Kentucky State Rep. Sarah Stalker has drunk deeply from the Kool-Aid that is critical race theory. We're fine if she "doesn't feel good about being white every day," but at the 35-second mark, when she brings the kids into it, we get upset.

"It's a missed opportunity for some really good dialogue."

Or to discourage those who aren't white by teaching them that they are oppressed and society is stacked against them. Why not encourage every child to be the best they can? Start by teaching them to read and do math.

That's what the whole fight over critical race theory in schools was about.

***

