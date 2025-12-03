Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile

It's on!

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted a clip of President Donald Trump on Wednesday talking about Somalia. As Twitchy reported last week, even The New York Times had to report that Somalis from Minnesota had defrauded the state for $1 billion under the nose of Gov. Tim Walz.

Trump also mentioned Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he called "terrible" and "incompetent." Omar took the AOC approach of "he's just mad because he can't date me" and asked why Trump is so obsessed with her. As far as we know, he's never mentioned her and says he's never met her.

His obsession with me is creepy. I hope he gets the help he desperately needs. https://t.co/pxOpAChHse — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 2, 2025

Calling you out for what you are, is not an obsession. — Truthy Soprano (@iinfiniti_) December 2, 2025

The Rapid Response 47 X account fired back with what everyone in Omar's replies was saying:

Why did you marry your brother? https://t.co/40wnB0DLnk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 3, 2025

Omar's witty retort:

I didn’t but is your President a pedophile? https://t.co/dI5RGu4y2o — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 3, 2025

Pedophile accusation aside, it's telling that she refers to Trump as "your president." Guess what? He's yours, too, and will be for another three years. At a minimum, she claimed that she didn't marry her brother.

That's not what Maury said! pic.twitter.com/MlXkDdESSO — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) December 3, 2025

"Your President"



Why do you care more about Somalia than America?pic.twitter.com/xYUzvI8HZF — Leftism (@LeftismForU) December 3, 2025

I thought you were American. Suddenly he’s someone else’s President. Mask off. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) December 3, 2025

"Your President " - you don't even pretend to be American — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) December 3, 2025

And who is “your” president, ilhan? — Followed By Feds (@FollowedByFeds) December 3, 2025

“Your”?

Don’t you too claim to be an American? — Amadeus (@tabascofreakk) December 3, 2025

You have referred to Somalia as "our home" and its president as "our president," but Trump is "your" president? How can't you see that all this violates your naturalization oath's renunciation of foreign allegiance? — UZZI (@rafaeluzzi) December 3, 2025

Once again, you’re making it clear you don’t actually see the United States as your country.



If you did, you wouldn’t keep saying “your president.” — Jammles (@jammles9) December 3, 2025

Notice how she said “your” and not “our”. Her president is the president of Somalia — The New England Revivalist 🌲 (@nerevivalist) December 3, 2025

"Your"



He's your POTUS too.



Unless you self deport. — CheckerOH (@CheckerOH) December 3, 2025

We even got a new Franklin meme out of the exchange:

Some people did something ... pic.twitter.com/SpsM2w1w1z — Frank (@rodriQuez) December 3, 2025

"Your president." Not at all surprising.

***