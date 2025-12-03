Ilhan Omar Denies Marrying Her Brother, Asks If 'Your President' Isn’t a Pedophile

Stammer Alert! Jake Tapper Asks Rep. Ilhan Omar How Fraud Got So Out...
Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 03, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It's on! 

Serial fabulist Aaron Rupar posted a clip of President Donald Trump on Wednesday talking about Somalia. As Twitchy reported last week, even The New York Times had to report that Somalis from Minnesota had defrauded the state for $1 billion under the nose of Gov. Tim Walz.

Trump also mentioned Rep. Ilhan Omar, whom he called "terrible" and "incompetent." Omar took the AOC approach of "he's just mad because he can't date me" and asked why Trump is so obsessed with her. As far as we know, he's never mentioned her and says he's never met her.

The Rapid Response 47 X account fired back with what everyone in Omar's replies was saying:

Omar's witty retort:

Pedophile accusation aside, it's telling that she refers to Trump as "your president." Guess what? He's yours, too, and will be for another three years. At a minimum, she claimed that she didn't marry her brother.

We even got a new Franklin meme out of the exchange:

"Your president." Not at all surprising.

