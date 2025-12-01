Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend
CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to...
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is...
State Senator Grateful for New Yorkers Who Mobilized to Obstruct ICE
Tom Nichols: In a More Serious World, Mark Kelly Would Replace Pete Hegseth...
The Hidden Chain Reaction: From Minnesota’s Rot to America’s Breaking Point
BURN Notice! Karoline Leavitt Compares NY Times Journo Vouching for Biden's Health to...
Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In...
That Sound You Hear Is Karoline Leavitt Flushing the Latest Dem BS About...
Nobody Is More Butthurt Over Pete Hegseth's Fake Children's Book Cartel ZINGER Than...
Trump Strong-Arms Tim Walz: Minnesota Corruption Scandal Intensifies
Why Does Tim Walz Think He's Deserving of a Third Term?
'Predictably Pathetic': ABC News Earns a Ratio for Spin on What Could Have...

Harvard Hires Graduate Who Faced Criminal Charges for Assaulting Israeli Classmate

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on December 01, 2025
Imgflip

Harvard has a new teaching fellow, Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, a graduate of the Divinity School. We guess Tettey-Tamaklo is good to "advise faculty on curriculum design" after taking a court-ordered anger management class. The Washington Free Beacon notes that Tettey-Tamaklo made a name for himself by being hit with a misdemeanor assault and battery charge after being caught on camera assaulting an Israeli classmate, Yoav Segev, at a "die-in" protest.

Advertisement

Collin Anderson reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Tettey-Tamaklo was the subject of intense scrutiny after he was caught on camera accosting a first-year Israeli business school student at an October 2023 "die-in" protest held outside of Harvard Business School. He was slapped with a misdemeanor assault and battery charge last May and ordered by a Suffolk County judge to take an anger management class and perform 80 hours of community service roughly a year later.

As that legal process played out, the Trump administration demanded Harvard expel Tettey-Tamaklo over the assault. Instead, Harvard hired him. Throughout the ordeal, the school never disciplined Tettey-Tamaklo or his compadre, Ibrahim Bharmal, and refused to cooperate with prosecutors in the case.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement
Advertisement

Yes, she definitely should. Harvard isn't doing very well at shaking its reputation as being an antisemitic hellhole.

***

Editor's Note: Academia is an antisemitic mess, and nothing's being done to stop it.

Help us hold the Ivy League and other universities accountable. Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Time to Play 'Which President Looks Old?' in Two Photos From This Weekend
Brett T.
Alexander Vindman Thinks NOW Is the Time to Curtail Presidents’ Pardon Powers
Brett T.
CNN’s Brian Stelter Hilariously Claims New White House Webpage Is an Attempt to Delegitimize the Press
Warren Squire
Al Gore Is Inconsolable: 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Ends With No Landfall In the United States
Grateful Calvin
PEAK Pitiful: Adam Schiff Uses AI to Show How New WH Ballroom Is Going to be JUST Like Kim Jong Un's
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement