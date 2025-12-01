Harvard Hires Graduate Who Faced Criminal Charges for Assaulting Israeli Classmate

Harvard has a new teaching fellow, Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, a graduate of the Divinity School. We guess Tettey-Tamaklo is good to "advise faculty on curriculum design" after taking a court-ordered anger management class. The Washington Free Beacon notes that Tettey-Tamaklo made a name for himself by being hit with a misdemeanor assault and battery charge after being caught on camera assaulting an Israeli classmate, Yoav Segev, at a "die-in" protest.

NEW:



One of the Harvard graduate students who faced criminal charges for assaulting an Israeli classmate at a “die-in” protest, Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, has a new job:



He’s a teaching fellow at… Harvard. pic.twitter.com/YzeWviOXoO — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) December 1, 2025

Collin Anderson reports for the Washington Free Beacon:

Tettey-Tamaklo was the subject of intense scrutiny after he was caught on camera accosting a first-year Israeli business school student at an October 2023 "die-in" protest held outside of Harvard Business School. He was slapped with a misdemeanor assault and battery charge last May and ordered by a Suffolk County judge to take an anger management class and perform 80 hours of community service roughly a year later. As that legal process played out, the Trump administration demanded Harvard expel Tettey-Tamaklo over the assault. Instead, Harvard hired him. Throughout the ordeal, the school never disciplined Tettey-Tamaklo or his compadre, Ibrahim Bharmal, and refused to cooperate with prosecutors in the case.

👀: The Harvard University student who faced criminal charges for assaulting an Israeli classmate during an anti-Israel "die-in" protest, Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, has a new job: He is a teaching fellow at… Harvard. pic.twitter.com/fjxUR06Mdz — Eliana Johnson (@elianayjohnson) December 1, 2025

Required to take anger management classes and do community service after being charged with assault following a confrontation with an Israeli classmate?



No problem.



You can still be a graduate teaching fellow at Harvard and “advise faculty on curriculum design.” https://t.co/Cdfbd7URZl — Steve McGuire (@sfmcguire79) December 1, 2025

Of course, Harvard probably saw that as a positive — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) December 1, 2025

Divinity student….the irony is rich — SKP (@SusanPidge) December 1, 2025

Harvard Divinity is churning out some real winners — Ben Landon (@BenjaminJLandon) December 1, 2025

The only way to restore balance to higher education is to carpet-bomb the Ivy League into dust. Anything less is simply insufficient. — Yair Dash (@dash_yair) December 1, 2025

Harvard is a total loss. — John C. Randolph (@NSResponder) December 1, 2025

Harvard is just honoring its antisemitic history and their Islamist funders. They should not receive any tax dollars including student loans. — Agitatocrat (@Agitatocrat) December 1, 2025

Seems Harvard didn’t take their settlement seriously. Maybe @AAGDhillon needs to take another look. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) December 1, 2025

Yes, she definitely should. Harvard isn't doing very well at shaking its reputation as being an antisemitic hellhole.

***

Editor's Note: Academia is an antisemitic mess, and nothing's being done to stop it.

Editor's Note: Academia is an antisemitic mess, and nothing's being done to stop it.