XX-XY CEO Jennifer Sey Congratulates the Real Winner of World's Strongest Woman Competition

There was a shake-up in the sports world this week when the World's Strongest Woman competition was won in Texas by a man who goes by Jammie Booker. Second-place finisher, Great Britain's Andrea Booker, allegedly stood on the runner-up's podium, said, "This is bulls**t, can we go?"

Jennifer Sey is the founder and CEO of XX-XY Athletics and describes herself in her X bio as a "professional transphobe." She's been a champion about keeping men out of women's sports.

At least Sey realized who the real winner was:

I honestly cannot get enough of Andrea Thompson saying "This is bullshit."



It's just the perfect 3 words for the situation.



Congrats Andrea. You won! The moment on the podium was stolen from you, but you are the champion. https://t.co/l14tpyKM6Y — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) November 25, 2025

But wait, there's more!

Jammie Booker, trans athlete who won the women’s 2025 Strongman Games World Championship this weekend, has been stripped of his title after organizers were made aware that he is a biological male, which goes against the competition’s rules.https://t.co/rMG7rqRwa7 — Katie Liane (@TheKaterPotater) November 25, 2025

"Organizers were made aware."

As Amy Curtis posted over at Townhall:

In a statement posted to Facebook, Strongman Games World Championships issued a statement that read, "Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Woman’s Open category. We are clear - competitors can only compete in the category for the biological sex recorded at birth. Official Strongman is inclusive and proud to run events which do not discriminate against athletes based on personal characteristics. Any athlete is welcome. But it is our responsibility to ensure fairness and ensure athletes are assigned to men or women’s categories based on whether they are recorded as male or female at birth."

Good for Strongman Games World Championships for standing up for women.

From Andrea Thompson, the strongest woman in the world:



Ladies keep showing up.

Take up space.

Be loud.

Be proud.

Show your daughters how amazing you are.



Sometimes, out of nowhere an amazing human says just what you need to hear.



🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/rr2kSA5yza — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) November 26, 2025

Here's Thompson's statement after being awarded the title:

I am grateful to the team for reaching out to me, investigating and rectifying the situation so quickly. Honoring the title to me, which is something we just don't see in any other sport that has faced a similar position. This means that we, as a community, ARE taking a stand. Protecting women's sport as we have fought so hard for. Whilst I cannot say it won't ever happen again, I am confident that we will work something out to prevent it in the future. For now, ladies, keep showing up. Take up space. Be loud. Be proud. Show your daughters how amazing you are Much love

Slowly but surely, women are taking their spaces back.

Editor's Note: More and more women are speaking up as that thing that never happens keeps happening.

