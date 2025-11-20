Ron Filipkowski Posts Montage of President Trump Insulting Female Reporters

There was a huge brouhaha on Wednesday over President Donald Trump apparently responding to a female reporter's question about the Jeffrey Epstein files by saying, "Quiet, piggy." All of the usual suspects clutched their pearls. No one could seem to settle on who the reporter was, with some even suggesting it was Peggy Collins of Bloomberg, and Trump said "Peggy," not "piggy."

This inspired Ron Filipowski to post a montage of Trump insulting female reporters.

Montage of 19 clips of Trump insulting, berating, demeaning and attacking female reporters over the past few months. — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) Nov 19, 2025

I don’t see the problem. — antknee⚽︎ (@aettex) November 20, 2025

Thanks! I'll bookmark this for any time I need a laugh and a pick me up. — Just an ordinary guy (@BTC_Minarchist) November 20, 2025

Justified — Jill Craft (@craft_jill69524) November 20, 2025

I love this, thanks for putting it together!! Watched it over and over 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🔥starter (@rhonda_matheny) November 20, 2025

Thanks for posting this. Feel good moments all the way through. Love it — DinduNuffin (@reruther) November 20, 2025

.....should have been done a long time ago.... — ♛ 𝓭𝓾𝓴𝓮𝓸𝓯𝓤𝓡𝓛. 🇺🇸 (@dynamex) November 20, 2025

The conclusion from this is not what you think it is. — James T. Kirk Douglas (@GusLangenschmid) November 20, 2025

And he was 100% right to do it every time — TroutBumOutWest (@TroutBumOutWest) November 20, 2025

And yet … they continue asking terrible questions. 🤷‍♀️ — Currin Cooper (@currincooper) November 20, 2025

Great to see. — Tom Crawford (@TomCrawfrd) November 20, 2025

👍We voted for this. — Think (@PotusPostulate) November 20, 2025

He’s an equal opportunity offender. These female reporters don’t need white knights to come to their rescue. — Bonita (@CalmCoolSerene) November 19, 2025

Potato Joe called a reporter an SOB in front of everyone, and no one even cared. Spare me your outrage. — SP0PP (@SP0PPL3T0N) November 20, 2025

And damn it’s satisfying. — Satoshi Ohtani ⚡️ (@bitcoinVizsla) November 20, 2025

No one cares Ron. — Jack Burton (@Prkchopexpres) November 20, 2025

By this editor's count, the biggest misogynist on X when it comes to female reporters is Keith Olbermann. Trump is nowhere in his league, and he gets away with it regularly.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

