Ron Filipkowski Posts Montage of President Trump Insulting Female Reporters

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on November 20, 2025
Meme

There was a huge brouhaha on Wednesday over President Donald Trump apparently responding to a female reporter's question about the Jeffrey Epstein files by saying, "Quiet, piggy." All of the usual suspects clutched their pearls. No one could seem to settle on who the reporter was, with some even suggesting it was Peggy Collins of Bloomberg, and Trump said "Peggy," not "piggy."

This inspired Ron Filipowski to post a montage of Trump insulting female reporters. 

By this editor's count, the biggest misogynist on X when it comes to female reporters is Keith Olbermann. Trump is nowhere in his league, and he gets away with it regularly.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

