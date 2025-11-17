ABC News’ John Karl: Trump Is Trying to Prevent the Biggest Political Defeat...
Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto City Hall

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on November 17, 2025
@carymarules

Today, for reasons we have yet to understand, the City of Toronto raised the Palestinian flag in front of City Hall. Some showed up with Canadian flags in protest, while this man brought an amplifier blasting Canada's national anthem. He was shut down by the police, citing a prohibition on amplifying devices. That didn't stop the crowd from singing the remainder of the anthem.

So why, exactly, are cities across Canada raising the Palestinian flag? State-run CBC reports:

The mood was celebratory on the rooftop of Toronto city hall on Monday morning, as dozens gathered in the brisk weather to watch the Palestinian flag fly over the building for the first time.

The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which petitioned for the move, said ahead of the flag-raising that it would mark a "symbolic show of solidarity" for Palestinians in Canada on the 37th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence.

On the rooftop, supporters joined chants of "free free Palestine" and lined up to have their photo taken with the flag before it was raised on Monday morning, calling it a historic moment.

If you're raising another country's flag, especially one that is not even officially a country, you've been conquered.

Prime Minister Mark Carney this September joined the U.K. and France in recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state.

***

