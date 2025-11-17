Police Turn Off Canadian National Anthem as Palestinian Flag Is Raised Over Toronto City Hall

Today, for reasons we have yet to understand, the City of Toronto raised the Palestinian flag in front of City Hall. Some showed up with Canadian flags in protest, while this man brought an amplifier blasting Canada's national anthem. He was shut down by the police, citing a prohibition on amplifying devices. That didn't stop the crowd from singing the remainder of the anthem.

Police turn off pro-Canada demonstrator’s speaker as he plays the national anthem ahead of the Palestinian flag-raising at Nathan Phillips Square, citing a prohibition on amplifying devices.



Nothing prevents a capella singing, however.



📸 Nov 17, 2025#Toronto #ProtestMania pic.twitter.com/JW855fthza — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 17, 2025

It’s Official: Canada is DONE.@TorontoPolice forcibly turn off the Canadian anthem in Toronto City Hall in opt of hearing the Palestinian anthem in the distance.



It was nice knowing you. pic.twitter.com/VGHPZHcZwR — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) November 17, 2025

Shame on cops turning off O Canada! At city hall!🖕



You know why they did? He’s Canadian—he’s an EASY TARGET for police.



Did you ever ONCE see cops turn off Palestinian crap:



❌At any protest?



❌In residential neighbourhoods?



❌At schools?



❌Right there at city hall? — The Fog Machine (@fogXmachine) November 17, 2025

My parents immigrated to Canada from Iran 20 years ago. It’s painful to see what’s happening now, and my heart truly aches for this man. — Reza M (@Freedom_Iran_6) November 17, 2025

This hurts my heart and I wasn’t even born in Canada. 🇨🇦



💔



Fly your flag, sing the anthem. Never cower in the face of invading countries. — Malarkey Maven (@MalarkeyMaven) November 17, 2025

I’d like to be the first one to welcome Alberta to the United States. — S. Christopher (@SoLuBroadcasts) November 17, 2025

Does the US have an asylum policy to deal with the folks from the Great White North seeking asylum? — rcvonder (@rcvonder2) November 17, 2025

Right on the heels of Remembrance Day too. Fuck Canada — Chris Wren (@ChrisD_1999) November 17, 2025

When your own countries flag and anthem is perceived as disturbing the peace you know your country has fallen. — PixelSpawn (@PixelSpawnX) November 17, 2025

@TorontoPolice has become an utter embarrassment. Poor and politicized leadership along with enforcement of a 2-tier justice system have made it unfit for purpose. — Lee in Oakville (@LOakville) November 17, 2025

So why, exactly, are cities across Canada raising the Palestinian flag? State-run CBC reports:

The mood was celebratory on the rooftop of Toronto city hall on Monday morning, as dozens gathered in the brisk weather to watch the Palestinian flag fly over the building for the first time. The International Centre of Justice for Palestinians, which petitioned for the move, said ahead of the flag-raising that it would mark a "symbolic show of solidarity" for Palestinians in Canada on the 37th anniversary of the Palestinian Declaration of Independence. On the rooftop, supporters joined chants of "free free Palestine" and lined up to have their photo taken with the flag before it was raised on Monday morning, calling it a historic moment.

If you're raising another country's flag, especially one that is not even officially a country, you've been conquered.

WATCH: The moment the Palestinian flag is raised at Toronto City Hall, a decision approved after the Carney Liberals recognized Palestine, rewarding Hamas for its Oct. 7 terror attack. pic.twitter.com/u6WkDT2Um6 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 17, 2025

Hamas is signaling victory. — Donald Saxe (@DonaldSaxe) November 17, 2025

Prime Minister Mark Carney this September joined the U.K. and France in recognizing Palestine as a sovereign state.

