60 Minutes Visits Bedrooms of Children Killed in School Shootings

Anderson Cooper is teasing the results of a seven-year project that was the brainchild of CBS News' Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp. They visited the bedrooms of children who've been killed in school shootings to see what was left behind.

Next week, 60 Minutes reports on a project imagined by CBS News' Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp. They visited the bedrooms of children killed in school shootings to see what was left behind. https://t.co/mEN4CWeXMW pic.twitter.com/0Hk8eOJ0Sp — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) November 17, 2025

Next do the bedrooms of Joycelyn Nungaray, Ivy Smith, and Mora Gerety. See what they left behind after illegal immigrants killed them. pic.twitter.com/5mNAILr1e4 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) November 17, 2025

Pretty twisted exploitation of families' grief. — RKurtzauthor (@RKurtzauthor) November 17, 2025

Tell us about the bedrooms of children killed by the monsters released by activist judges, you utter hacks. — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) November 17, 2025

This is gross. — KB (@KarynBoothe) November 17, 2025

Will you follow the “report” up with an argument to harden our schools? We’ll wait. — athomeinabook 🇺🇸 (@love_a_bull) November 17, 2025

This is sick and demented. — Arnold Kalti (@Kal92858Kalti) November 17, 2025

Next, do bedrooms of victims of murderous illegal aliens. — One Lane Highway (@OneLaneHwy) November 17, 2025

Why not choose children killed by illegal aliens? We know why. — JAG (@Drum747) November 17, 2025

Are you going to do a series on the people killed by illegal immigrants and the devastation left behind as well? — Tenniscourted (@tenniscourted) November 17, 2025

How come you ghouls are not visiting the rooms of children murdered by illegal aliens? I guess they don't fit the template, huh? — Dr. Heywood Gibleaume 🇺🇸 (@HywoodGibleaume) November 17, 2025

What about the rooms of people killed by illegal aliens? — Will T Treu (@treu_t) November 17, 2025

Congratulations. You have just proven that there is no bottom to the sick depravity of mainstream media to get viewers. — TM Styles (@TmStylin) November 17, 2025

Looking forward to the stories on what was left behind by the men and women who were murdered by illegal aliens let in by Joe Biden.

