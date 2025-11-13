United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align...
VIP
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight...
ABC News: James Comey and Letitia James Prosecutor Alleged to Be Unfit to...
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's...
Researchers Say Hitler Likely Had a Teeny-Weeny Wiener Schnitzel
VIP
Fix America’s Schools: Four Fast Reforms to Empower Our Kids and End the...
Congressman Spreads Lie That Trump Spent First Thanksgiving in Office With Jeffrey Epstein
Full on BlueAnon: Bulwark Publisher Suggests Trump Had Jeffrey Epstein Killed
VIP
Is It Just Me or Has She Gotten Even More Annoying? Michelle Obama...
That's Rich: Lincoln Project Advises Keeping Trump Supporters Away From Kids This Thanksgi...
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE...
This Really Blows! A Rambling Nancy Pelosi Is No Match for the Winds...
Sign of the Crimes: Billboard Is Telling Drivers Everything They Need to Know...

Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 13, 2025
Twitter

As we reported earlier, the Democrats posted (and then deleted) an email chain showing that President Donald Trump spent his first Thanksgiving in office with Jeffrey Epstein. That's been thoroughly debunked. Trump was at Mar-a-Lago; Epstein was not.

Advertisement

Now, investigative reporter Daniel Boguslaw, who has had bylines in Rolling Stone and VICE, has another bombshell in the form of another redacted email chain.

See? That places Trump squarely in Epstein's house.

Recommended

United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice
Warren Squire
Advertisement

He's probably already pitched this scoop to the editors at Rolling Stone, and they're going to run with it.

***

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice
Warren Squire
Rep. Dan Goldman Says We Now Have Direct Evidence Linking Trump to Epstein's Sex-Trafficking Ring
Brett T.
'DISGUSTING': Dan Bongino Goes Scorched Earth on Thomas Massie in BRUTAL Post About J6 Pipe Bomber
Sam J.
'MAGA Is Dead': 'It's Over,' President Trump to Resign by Noon Thursday
Brett T.
BBC Apologizes for Deceptively-Edited Jan 6 Video, Says Was Unintentional and Will Fight Trump Lawsuit
Warren Squire
Biden Judge Slaps Down Dem Rep. McIver: No, 'Oversight' Doesn’t Mean Storming ICE Facilities
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

United in Hate: Scott Jennings Says No One Is Forcing Democrats to Align With Epstein - It’s a Choice Warren Squire
Advertisement