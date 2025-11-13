Investigative Reporter Unearths Another 'Bombshell' Connecting Trump with Jeffrey Epstein

As we reported earlier, the Democrats posted (and then deleted) an email chain showing that President Donald Trump spent his first Thanksgiving in office with Jeffrey Epstein. That's been thoroughly debunked. Trump was at Mar-a-Lago; Epstein was not.

Now, investigative reporter Daniel Boguslaw, who has had bylines in Rolling Stone and VICE, has another bombshell in the form of another redacted email chain.

🚨🚨🚨BREAKING: In a 2017 Email from what appears to be an Epstein victim the woman writes "I m at the door but I will wait for my time..I don't want to come early to find Trump in your house". Significant given that Trump has long claimed he cut off Epstein years before 2017. pic.twitter.com/9K7Z9qHqB4 — Daniel Boguslaw (@DRBoguslaw) November 12, 2025

See? That places Trump squarely in Epstein's house.

Might also be significant that this exchange seems to involve a meeting in Paris, and that Trump was President of the United States at the time. Somebody might have noticed. https://t.co/37QaWrs42T — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 13, 2025

Pretty sure the press pool following him around Mar-a-Lago for Thanksgiving that day would’ve noticed. — Savage0914 (@ssavage0914) November 13, 2025

I think that was a joke (duh) — Sue (@SusanK1717) November 13, 2025

I wonder if anyone was tracking Trump’s every movement in 2017? — Combat Sleeping (@CombatSleeping) November 13, 2025

Trump wasn’t in Paris on December 8th, but hey — VMW (@Vwms63) November 13, 2025

Did you cut out the laughing emojis from the quote for a reason? — White Niinja (@WhiteNiinja) November 13, 2025

One would think an "Investigative Reporter" would have familiarized himself the whereabouts of THE SITTING PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES on or about the date in question you absolute knob. — 𝕯ug (@DugShrugged) November 13, 2025

Trump was president in 2017, genius. Nobody was expecting Trump to randomly show up at somebody's house. It was a joke. — WrestlerVillage (@WrestlerVillage) November 13, 2025

Daniel is there a physical pain that goes along with being so fucking stupid? — Jason (@jray129) November 13, 2025

Notice the smiley faces you idiot. It was sarcasm — ComputerSage (@ComputerSageJAB) November 12, 2025

Appears ? That’s conclusive!! — Gerry Ritz (@GerryRitzxMP) November 12, 2025

He's probably already pitched this scoop to the editors at Rolling Stone, and they're going to run with it.

***

