Video Reportedly Proves AOC Could Beat JD Vance or Marco Rubio in a Debate

We don't know who shot this (some TikToker going by the handle aocnyc34) or where it was shot, but if they meant to make Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look like a great politician, it was really thinking to have her standing so close to a tray of drinks. We kept waiting for her to pick up the tray and start passing them out. It looks like water in those glasses, but maybe AOC got into Nancy Pelosi's liquor cabinet before she started this rant.

Seriously I just wanted a margarita with no salt! pic.twitter.com/4xhH29q3Es — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) November 10, 2025

Me in some stranger’s kitchen at 4 a.m. pic.twitter.com/ihTtdMrQAn — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) November 12, 2025

I could totally see her beating Vance or Rubio in debate, don’t you? 😳😬

pic.twitter.com/yJnA3LSdQy — Politi_Rican 🇵🇷 𝕏 🇺🇸 (@TheRicanMemes) November 12, 2025

I’d pay top dollar for pay-per-view to see her against Vance. — Jeff X - memes🇺🇸 (@64JeffX) November 12, 2025

Has anyone bothered to tell her those drinks ain’t gonna serve themselves? — Garbage 🤷‍♀️ Ultra Magadonian MrsMcGee 🇺🇸🍊 (@MrsMcgee15) November 12, 2025

I’ll take absolutely not for 1000, Alex. AOC can’t speak outside of a safe space and is rarely challenged if ever in interviews. And if you think that she’s going to win an argument that we should spend trillions on climate change, drastically raise taxes, open the border again… https://t.co/6YaSQKL1yP — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 12, 2025

"… defund the police, and end all funding to Israel … Good luck with that."

Is that Schumer in the back left giving her the death stare?😂 — CommonSenseAMust (@CommonSense2007) November 12, 2025

Just wait … she's going to primary Chuck Schumer and win. Get ready for Sen. Ocasio-Cortez.

If her and Newsom are ever on stage together, they need to be 6 feet apart with all the hand gestures they are throwing! — Marco Solo 🇺🇸 (@iammarcosolo) November 12, 2025

It would be so damn easy to beat her in a debate. Get her emotional about herself (such as threats on her life) and she becomes kinetic energy. She allows anger to cloud her vision far too often. Then she wakes up and is on the attack, hungry. — SyrDoN -3DArtist (@iam_syrdon) November 12, 2025

I would love to see her in a non-friendly interview. Tough questions. Her rhetoric wouldn't stand a chance. She would implode. — Common Sense (@WhiskeyBiscut) November 12, 2025

She’s a theatre kid performing a monologue. — Tiger Donk (@TigerDonk) November 12, 2025

Has she ever debated anyone? Getting emotional is not a winning debate tactic but that seems to be all she has. — Jeff (@Jeff_mortensen) November 12, 2025

Never underestimate a pissed off Latina. That’s all I’m saying. They can out talk anyone. — SkoolTeecher (@skoolteecher1) November 12, 2025

Watch on mute and pretend she's conducting a 3rd grade recorder concert. The hand flailing is a welcome distraction from her actual voice. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) November 12, 2025

But wait, there's more. He she is, a little more relaxed, going off on capitalism and how low incomes should be illegal.

This is the leader of the Democratic party!



I literally lost braincells listening to this dingbat talk for one minute 😂 pic.twitter.com/GrFxdnCLuy — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 12, 2025

AOC reminds me of one of those drunks at a bar who thinks they are saying profound things while finishing their 6th glass of Tequila. They go on and on and the worst thing you can do is encourage them by listening to them. It only makes them drink more. pic.twitter.com/b9iLrWeo8n — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) November 12, 2025

This is pretty much what it looks like in the bar after I’ve had too many drinks and starting tell everyone how I’d run an airline. — Kent P. Brocklin (@kentbrocklin) November 12, 2025

The thing is, it doesn't matter how she sounds. She motivates a substantial portion of the radical leftist democrats. Turnout will not be a problem.



Do not underestimate the socialists. — Lakota Patriot (@n8ivpatriot) November 12, 2025

That's a good point. Turnout wouldn't be a problem in New York, but nationwide?

***

