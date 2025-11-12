Video Reportedly Proves AOC Could Beat JD Vance or Marco Rubio in a Debate

President Trump Signs Bill Ending the Schumer Shutdown and Officially Reopening the Federa...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on November 12, 2025
We don't know who shot this (some TikToker going by the handle aocnyc34) or where it was shot, but if they meant to make Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez look like a great politician, it was really thinking to have her standing so close to a tray of drinks. We kept waiting for her to pick up the tray and start passing them out. It looks like water in those glasses, but maybe AOC got into Nancy Pelosi's liquor cabinet before she started this rant.

"… defund the police, and end all funding to Israel … Good luck with that."

Just wait … she's going to primary Chuck Schumer and win. Get ready for Sen. Ocasio-Cortez.

But wait, there's more. He she is, a little more relaxed, going off on capitalism and how low incomes should be illegal.

That's a good point. Turnout wouldn't be a problem in New York, but nationwide?

Editor’s Note: After more than 40 days of screwing Americans, a few Dems have finally caved. The Schumer Shutdown was never about principle—just inflicting pain for political points.

Help us report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

