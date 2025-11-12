Scientists Warn of New Ice Age and Rising Oceans as Gulf Stream Collapses

Hey, remember how Al Gore said that by now the polar ice caps would have melted completely and raised the ocean to the point where several coastal cities would be underwater? A bunch of politicians, including Gavin Newsom, are currently at the COP30 conference in Brazil, where Newsom called President Donald Trump's decision to reverse the federal government's course on climate action "dumb." Gore also spoke out, saying it was "literally insane" that we were letting global heating happen.

But now scientists are back to where we were in the '70s, warning of a new ice age.

The Gulf Stream is near collapse, scientists warn — inviting a new ice age and rising sea levels https://t.co/mtZqDdQwce pic.twitter.com/37bikEYbXU — New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2025

The Post reports:

A key Atlantic current could be pushed to the brink of collapse within decades, supposedly ushering in a new ice age and dramatically raising sea levels, climate scientists have claimed in a controversial new study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment. The apocalyptic predictions came as a result of a collaboration between researchers at the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and the University of California, San Diego — weeks after one-time climate alarmist Bill Gates publicly downplayed the impact of temperature fluctuations on the planet.

I attended 1st grade in a Chicago suburb. Teacher handed us a map showing how our area would be covered by glaciers due to global cooling. I showed it to my mom. "Don't worry, we're moving to Phoenix in a few months." Gen X comes by its skepticism honestly. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 12, 2025

Over the years, I’ve been told the following eco-disasters would destroy earth (in order): New Ice Age, Acid Rain, Ozone Hole, Global Warming, Global Weirding, Climate Change, New Ice Age. The solution for each was to give the UN more power, end capitalism, and expand government. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) November 12, 2025

We Gen Xers remember all the threats we managed to live through … even the swarm of killer bees.

So which lie is true?



Global warming or a new ice age? — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) November 12, 2025

Global warming = sea level rise

Ice age = sea level rise pic.twitter.com/ktaXP0o5Df — Two Weeks LOL (@TwoWeeksLOL) November 12, 2025

Wait, why would sea level rise with an ice age? I thought the ice caps melting from global warming was supposed to do that, so it would follow that an increase in terrestrial ice would lower sea levels, wouldn't it? — Robbie J (@RobbieJ377) November 12, 2025

I’m no fancy Harvard scientist…but how can you have an ice age AND rising sea levels?! 🤔 — Common Sense Todd (@CommonSenseTodd) November 12, 2025

Me, trying to figure out how more ice = higher sea levels when I've been told for decades that less ice = higher sea levels. pic.twitter.com/Ep4NZOj3EI — Liberty Lighthouse (@libertylighthse) November 12, 2025

A new ice age, and rising sea levels. pic.twitter.com/zpr5xsicXM — ROWEBOT (@ROWEBOT3339) November 12, 2025

Well then, I guess we better get to burning more fossil fuels to counteract that new ice age. — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) November 12, 2025

How, exactly, do we get “a new ice age” AND “rising sea levels” when we’ve been told all along that the warming climate is what is going to cause the sea levels to rise, due to the melting at the polar caps? — MrSimmonsSr 🇺🇸 (@MrSimmonsSr) November 12, 2025

Seriously? We're back to the ice age stuff from the 70s? — ChereneSyth (@ChereneSyth) November 12, 2025

Maybe not … this was just one study published in a scientific journal. These researchers might be climate change heretics.

***

