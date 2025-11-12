Schumer Shutdown Comes to an End: House Passed CR on It's Way to...
Scientists Warn of New Ice Age and Rising Oceans as Gulf Stream Collapses

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on November 12, 2025
Ian Joughin/University of Washington via AP

Hey, remember how Al Gore said that by now the polar ice caps would have melted completely and raised the ocean to the point where several coastal cities would be underwater? A bunch of politicians, including Gavin Newsom, are currently at the COP30 conference in Brazil, where Newsom called President Donald Trump's decision to reverse the federal government's course on climate action "dumb." Gore also spoke out, saying it was "literally insane" that we were letting global heating happen.

But now scientists are back to where we were in the '70s, warning of a new ice age.

The Post reports:

A key Atlantic current could be pushed to the brink of collapse within decades, supposedly ushering in a new ice age and dramatically raising sea levels, climate scientists have claimed in a controversial new study published in the journal Communications Earth & Environment.

The apocalyptic predictions came as a result of a collaboration between researchers at the Institute of Oceanology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (IOCAS) and the University of California, San Diego — weeks after one-time climate alarmist Bill Gates publicly downplayed the impact of temperature fluctuations on the planet.

We Gen Xers remember all the threats we managed to live through … even the swarm of killer bees.

Maybe not … this was just one study published in a scientific journal. These researchers might be climate change heretics.

