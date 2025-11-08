Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At Trump

Ilhan Omar’s Minneapolis Meltdown: Somali Clan Wars Hit the Heartland—And She Wants Traito...
Brett T. | 4:00 PM on November 08, 2025
Twitter

Thanksgiving is almost here, and along with it, the flood of articles from liberal publications about how to deal with your crazy MAGA uncle, if you invite him to dinner or not. Some websites even put up printable placemats filled with liberal talking points.

It's sad when TDS tears apart a family, but Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, seems to be having relationship problems with her President Donald Trump-voting family members, and it hurts her. She claims she's angry all of the time and wishes she could deprogram herself somehow.

There's good news … you can deprogram yourself from TDS and waking up angry every single day. It doesn't look like she's willing to do that, though, as she sees people who voted for Trump as "voting" against her husband. (It's good to remember that Trump had nothing to do with Kimmel being pulled off the air for four whole days.)

This is sad:

The post continues:

… versus Democrat for me anymore, it's family values … I'm angry all the time, which isn't healthy at all … I wish I could deprogram myself in some way.”

A Fuming Chuck Schumer Did NOT Like a GOP Senator's Questions About His Proposal So He STORMED OFF
Doug P.
Here's Greg Gutfeld:

That's a fantastic collage.

And stop sending your Trump-voting family members emails with 10 reasons why they shouldn't vote for Trump. Ask them how they're doing or something.

Exactly. There's some awareness, there.

We think it's sweet she bought her father a Rush Limbaugh tie.

