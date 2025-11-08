Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself From Her All-Consuming Anger At Trump

Thanksgiving is almost here, and along with it, the flood of articles from liberal publications about how to deal with your crazy MAGA uncle, if you invite him to dinner or not. Some websites even put up printable placemats filled with liberal talking points.

It's sad when TDS tears apart a family, but Molly McNearney, Jimmy Kimmel’s wife and producer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, seems to be having relationship problems with her President Donald Trump-voting family members, and it hurts her. She claims she's angry all of the time and wishes she could deprogram herself somehow.

There's good news … you can deprogram yourself from TDS and waking up angry every single day. It doesn't look like she's willing to do that, though, as she sees people who voted for Trump as "voting" against her husband. (It's good to remember that Trump had nothing to do with Kimmel being pulled off the air for four whole days.)

🚨 NEW: Jimmy Kimmel’s Wife & Show Producer Molly McNearney Says She is Losing Relationships w/ Her Trump-Voting Family, Wishes She Could ‘Deprogram’ Herself



“To me, them voting for Trump is them not voting for my husband and me and our family … This is not just Republican… pic.twitter.com/gLPZUJ979K — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 8, 2025

… versus Democrat for me anymore, it's family values … I'm angry all the time, which isn't healthy at all … I wish I could deprogram myself in some way.”

This is the exact kind of isolationism I've been talking about that these people promoted for over the last 10 years and are now regretting. https://t.co/71IXnZawdL — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 8, 2025

Why does this estrangement only go in one direction? Any stories ever about Trump supporters disowning liberal relatives? Rare, at best. Says something about how politics for the left is hopelessly intertwined with ego and self worth. https://t.co/eMzRyZzL4Y — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 8, 2025

It’s because liberals are emotionally stunted. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 8, 2025

Politics with the left involves a high level of narcissism. A narcissist cannot allow anyone who disagrees with them in the sphere of reality. — Stephanie Hickerty (@SHickerty) November 8, 2025

Exactly, they are ok with her voting a different way but she can't fathom them thinking different. Total narcissistic behavior. — Spencer Cullor (@SpencerCullor) November 8, 2025

I make it perfectly clear to the few liberal TDS people in my life that I do not want to discuss anything of a political nature, let alone argue. There are too many other things to talk about. It works for me. — Fred Allen (@FredAll98654008) November 8, 2025

The fact is that everyone I know on the left is pretty miserable... TDS is real and devastating. pic.twitter.com/CSB9GTPz86 — @amuse (@amuse) November 8, 2025

My goodness - This is textbook Trump Derangement Syndrome, on so many levels.



My suggestion to Molly McNearney to “deprogram herself” is go to a Church versus making politics your religion. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 8, 2025

And stop sending your Trump-voting family members emails with 10 reasons why they shouldn't vote for Trump. Ask them how they're doing or something.

They never stop to ask themselves… pic.twitter.com/C1Ycu2CHtG — Matt Beebe (@TheMattBeebe) November 8, 2025

The first step in recovery is admitting you have a problem. There’s hope. — Dana Bacon (@danagbacon) November 8, 2025

