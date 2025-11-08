Barack Obama Pimps Michelle’s Book About Her ‘Own Style Journey’

MSNBC Host Says That Baby Arrested by ICE at Home Depot Had a...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on November 08, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File

Oh, so that's why we've been seeing so much of former first lady Michelle Obama recently. She has a new book out to promote, called The Look. Unlike her previous literary offering, The Light We Carry, which was about self-improvement, this one is about fashion.

According to Slate, The Look "cements her status as a self-improvement icon and lifestyle influencer with little interest in the state of our union. Arriving one year into the horrors of Trump 2.0 and published on Election Day, no less, the coffee-table book is a photo-rich dive into how Obama found her style as the first lady. Focused primarily on clothing, with some detours into hair and makeup, The Look explores the biggest fashion moments of Obama’s time in the public eye. She bills it in the introduction as “a celebration of confidence, identity, and authenticity.”

That explains why she was complaining the other day about what a burden it is to have a hair and makeup team at your disposal. Here she is whining to IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima:

Just last week, Obama, who has straightened her hair, talked about how much time and money it takes to maintain that look.

Her husband finally got in on promotional duties and put out an X post on his wife's own "style journey."

The post continues:

… today. It's a beautiful reflection of the woman I love inside and out, and well worth a read.

We doubt he even wrote that. His social media staffers probably did. He never wrote his own tweets when he was president.

The post has 16,000 comments, and about 90 percent of them are about "Big Mike."

She published three books, not to mention the Obamas' production deal with Netflix.

Never.

***

