Barack Obama Pimps Michelle’s Book About Her ‘Own Style Journey’

Oh, so that's why we've been seeing so much of former first lady Michelle Obama recently. She has a new book out to promote, called The Look. Unlike her previous literary offering, The Light We Carry, which was about self-improvement, this one is about fashion.

According to Slate, The Look "cements her status as a self-improvement icon and lifestyle influencer with little interest in the state of our union. Arriving one year into the horrors of Trump 2.0 and published on Election Day, no less, the coffee-table book is a photo-rich dive into how Obama found her style as the first lady. Focused primarily on clothing, with some detours into hair and makeup, The Look explores the biggest fashion moments of Obama’s time in the public eye. She bills it in the introduction as “a celebration of confidence, identity, and authenticity.”

That explains why she was complaining the other day about what a burden it is to have a hair and makeup team at your disposal. Here she is whining to IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima:

Michelle Obama complains about her life: "It is not a luxury to have hair & makeup team" pic.twitter.com/bzoWuyPhIQ — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 7, 2025

Just last week, Obama, who has straightened her hair, talked about how much time and money it takes to maintain that look.

Michelle Obama on how difficult life is as a "woman of color facing standard hair" pic.twitter.com/GgftDE8Hxc — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 29, 2025

Her husband finally got in on promotional duties and put out an X post on his wife's own "style journey."

.@MichelleObama took on the role of First Lady with grace and authenticity, lighting up every room she walked into. In her new book, The Look, Michelle reflects on her own style journey — from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago, to our eight years in the White House, to… pic.twitter.com/xKSrbkfeUH — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 7, 2025

The post continues:

… today. It's a beautiful reflection of the woman I love inside and out, and well worth a read.

We doubt he even wrote that. His social media staffers probably did. He never wrote his own tweets when he was president.

Let’s end the rumors… Is Mike a dude? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 7, 2025

The post has 16,000 comments, and about 90 percent of them are about "Big Mike."

Could you ask her to stop complaining about being black? It’s not bad at all, why does she loath it in every interview? — Kimberly Klacik (@kimKBaltimore) November 7, 2025

She never missed a chance to call half the country racist. That's the meat of it. — Stacy is Right (@PoliticalStacy) November 8, 2025

🎻don’t forget the violin for serenading her tears and woe is me — Mention-It-All (@yecartbackwards) November 8, 2025

Can you PLUHEAASE just go away? We are SO over it. — Troy Dunham (@dunham_troyauth) November 7, 2025

She published three books, not to mention the Obamas' production deal with Netflix.

Hard pass… — Nurse Patriot (@LABeachGal1) November 8, 2025

Grace and authenticity? That’s rich…she did nothing but talk about how much she struggled with racism all the while rolling in her millions on the hill. Please. You both were the worst thing to happen to this country. — C.C. (@Ariescc76) November 8, 2025

When will you two just go away? — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) November 7, 2025

Never.

***

