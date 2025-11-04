VIP
New York City Dedicates $65 Million to Trans-Only Homeless Shelter (With Yoga!)
LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia,...
Decision Desk HQ Calls New York Mayor's Race for Zohran Mamdani
SCHUMER SHUTDOWN SALE: Don't Miss Out Before the Dems Cave!
Sen. Raphael Warnock: Trump Is the One Literally Holding Hungry Children Hostage for...
Decision Desk HQ Calls Virginia Attorney General's Race for Jay 'Two Bullets' Jones
Decision Desk HQ Has Already Called the Virginia Governor's Race for Abigail Spanberger
AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions
Video Captures a UPS Cargo Plane as it Crashes and Explodes Causing a...
Stephen Colbert Says He's More Conservative Than Most People Think
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says New Secret Donors to the East Wing Ballroom Have...
Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Democrat Candidate Leaves Voicemail for Senator Wishing He Gets Cancer and Dies
Rolling Stone Debunks the 'Tidal Wave of Hateful Misinformation' About Zohran Mamdani

Report: More Than a Dozen Dem Senators Engaging With GOP on Reopening the Government

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on November 04, 2025
Twitchy

Well, that timing isn't suspicious at all. Word on the street last week was that Senate Democrats would keep the government shut down until after the election, at which time they'd cave. Punchbowl News is reporting Tuesday night, as election results roll in, that more than a dozen Senate Democrats are engaging with Republicans on reopening the government.

Advertisement

Recommended

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
Advertisement

This was so obvious. The Senate Democrats just voted this morning a 14th time to keep the government closed down, but now more than a dozen are willing to concede? Right after the election? What timing.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell
Brett T.
LIVE Election Results --> Buckle UP Folks! Today Is Election Day in Virginia, New Jersey, New York City
Sam J.
Video Captures a UPS Cargo Plane as it Crashes and Explodes Causing a Massive Fire at Louisville Airport
Eric V.
AP Looks at the Pets That Release the Most Carbon Emissions
Brett T.
Decision Desk HQ Calls New York Mayor's Race for Zohran Mamdani
Brett T.
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Says New Secret Donors to the East Wing Ballroom Have Been Revealed
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mike Davis Says Evidence to Dismiss James Comey’s Indictment Includes a Damning Bombshell Brett T.
Advertisement