Report: More Than a Dozen Dem Senators Engaging With GOP on Reopening the Government

Well, that timing isn't suspicious at all. Word on the street last week was that Senate Democrats would keep the government shut down until after the election, at which time they'd cave. Punchbowl News is reporting Tuesday night, as election results roll in, that more than a dozen Senate Democrats are engaging with Republicans on reopening the government.

Advertisement

News in @PunchbowlNews PM — There are now more than a dozen Senate Dems engaging with R’s on reopening the govt, according to senators/aides familiar with the matter



New signs of optimism after Dem lunch as the shutdown is set to become the longest everhttps://t.co/BoZgdPG95I — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) November 4, 2025

Oh, you mean the moment the polls closed?



How convenient. https://t.co/feLabkouHl — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 5, 2025

So the entire healthcare premiums and starving people were just an election thing. https://t.co/nWMW3K6EUt — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 4, 2025

Democrats shut down the government in order to cause enough pain to help their political chances on election day. https://t.co/alACBm796r — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 4, 2025

Oh look.



Election Day has arrived and Senate Democrats are all of a sudden interested in re-opening the government. https://t.co/lJE5U9XJyi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 4, 2025

So they held their own voters hostage for an election. https://t.co/HIykuacu4V — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) November 5, 2025

So… Democrats shut down the government for an election edge? https://t.co/p2Pgs7sNez — RBe (@RBPundit) November 5, 2025

Weird, almost if Dems didn't sign a clean CR because they were looking to further some sort of narrative for some sort of political reason that ends at 7pm EDT tonight https://t.co/SWiReIWteg — Chris Jollay (@CJollay) November 5, 2025

Gosh what weird timing. It's almost like there was some kind of event they were waiting for. https://t.co/FsMQSb1NFK — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) November 5, 2025

Gee. It’s almost as if the Dems wanted to keep this going until Election Day to keep their NOVA voters mad.



Trump should pull the CR and put up a budget with massive cuts. https://t.co/TIMHBeAXq1 — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) November 5, 2025

It has become impossible to be too cynical. https://t.co/hAm8BteINZ — Mark Atom 🇺🇲 (@OkumzRayzer) November 4, 2025

This was so obvious. The Senate Democrats just voted this morning a 14th time to keep the government closed down, but now more than a dozen are willing to concede? Right after the election? What timing.

***

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.