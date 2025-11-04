Mehdi Hasan Says If Anything Happens to Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Ted Cruz Is Responsible

Mehdi Hasan obviously has a soft spot for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. And, God forbid, if any harm comes to Mamdani, Sen. Ted Cruz will be to blame for posting a meme.

We seriously doubt any harm is going to come to Mamdani between now and his victory rally later tonight. But with people like Cruz out there posting memes, there could be an incident of stochastic terrorism.

This seems like an easy one, New York City. 🫠 https://t.co/UlZrFA9Z4W pic.twitter.com/GDKZ0vZCvY — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 4, 2025

Note that Cruz was quote-tweeting Mamdani, who was, as the meme says, literally quoting Karl Marx.

To be clear, if God forbid any harm comes to Mamdani, Ted Cruz will be one of those responsible for inciting it. https://t.co/KrxhzXGMkk — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 4, 2025

Relax, bro.

While I will condemn any violence based on something stupid like political affiliation...



I find it hilarious that a certain side is okay with rhetoric painting the opposite as extremists, but when said opposite side does it, it's the end of the world.



Quit being hypocrites. https://t.co/U1UvjhXHev — Valloren (@RealValloren) November 4, 2025

To be clear, if God forbid any harm comes to Charlie, Medhi Hasan will be one of those responsible for inciting it. https://t.co/NVcOYcnthk pic.twitter.com/z0OcIgj4PE — Ezra, duh (@BoredEzra) November 4, 2025

The left killed Charlie Kirk because you called him a fascist and a Nazi



Save you’re fake cries https://t.co/qnR9fuMsTA — ANormalWeirdo (@AverageWeirdo25) November 4, 2025

Just like Democrats in the media are responsible for Charlie Kirk's death because they called him a fascist and nazi? https://t.co/wtiQ3uO996 — David Suavero (@DavidSuavero) November 4, 2025

Does this same logic apply to Leftists calling the Right “Nazis” and the following violence the Left has caused? https://t.co/MuFofAuYT5 — Joshua Chin (@JoshuaChin828) November 4, 2025

Yet he's totally fine calling Trump and everyone who supports him Nazis for years even after multiple assassination attempts.



They want you dead. https://t.co/79GCsSN7Je — Ishi 🟦 (@Ishii12321) November 4, 2025

Really. You're a sensitive little bitch 😒 https://t.co/VZyyrpl6lm — Donald Smith (@365turbodaddy) November 4, 2025

He really is. And he disabled replies.

Oh buddy you do not want to play this game https://t.co/UbARR5Sv4J — Porky (@porkysburner) November 4, 2025

Let's be clear @tedcruz is a legend for posting this. https://t.co/PaHvZlX9zN — Kiwichick76 (@Kiwichick761) November 4, 2025

Agreed. Cruz is a legend.

Don't worry, Hasan, your boy is going to be just fine. Don't fret it.

