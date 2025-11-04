Mamdani’s Money, Fuentes’ Extremism, and the BBC’s Trump Spin
Mehdi Hasan Says If Anything Happens to Zohran Mamdani, Sen. Ted Cruz Is Responsible

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on November 04, 2025
MSNBC

Mehdi Hasan obviously has a soft spot for New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. And, God forbid, if any harm comes to Mamdani, Sen. Ted Cruz will be to blame for posting a meme.

We seriously doubt any harm is going to come to Mamdani between now and his victory rally later tonight. But with people like Cruz out there posting memes, there could be an incident of stochastic terrorism.

Note that Cruz was quote-tweeting Mamdani, who was, as the meme says, literally quoting Karl Marx.

Relax, bro.

He really is. And he disabled replies.

Agreed. Cruz is a legend.

Don't worry, Hasan, your boy is going to be just fine. Don't fret it.

***

