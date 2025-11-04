Apple AirTag Locates Stolen School Board Candidate's Sign at Teacher's House

What is it with teachers? According to Libs of TikTok, a candidate for the school board of Roaring Fork School District (wonder what their mascot is?) in South Dakota had her campaign signs stolen. While that's nothing new — we've seen video of people who've electrified their signs to keep them from being stolen — Elizabeth Taylor had the foresight to put an Apple AirTag inside her sign. That led to an elementary school teacher's house.

SCOOP: Parents’ Rights CO School Board Candidate Elizabeth Taylor had her campaign signs stolen. Luckily she put an airtag on it.



You will not believe where it led to…



A teacher’s house! I’m told she teaches in Basalt Elementary in @RoaringForkSD.



The teacher also allegedly… pic.twitter.com/vikoCJdIew — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2025

The post continues:

… didn’t show up to work when the sheriff got involved. Why are teachers ripping down campaign signs from school board candidates??

Because, if Libs of TikTok has taught us nothing else, teachers are insane. And yet we hand our kids over to them for six hours a day.

Teachers are constantly being exposed as horrible people. Take note everyone. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 4, 2025

It’s always a teacher — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 4, 2025

So the people shaping kids’ minds are out stealing campaign signs from parents who just want a voice? Tells you everything about the culture war in schools, it’s not about education anymore, it’s about control. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) November 4, 2025

Union ties add irony here. Stealing or tampering with political campaign signs is illegal in CO. Penalties include up to 120 days in jail, fines up to $750, and community service. We'll see...🤨 — AgaObF (@AgaObF) November 4, 2025

We wonder which of Taylor's policies the teacher objected to so strongly that she'd steal her campaign sign. Keeping boys out of girls' locker rooms?

Parents just want transparency. If even signs threaten the system, imagine what honest conversations could do. — Bharat Unfiltered (@TrueBharatX) November 4, 2025

Public schools are crawling with activists who think they own the kids and the ballot box. — Dan Holbrook (@DanHolbrook) November 4, 2025

This is becoming very common in school board races. Liberal teachers only want retired union teachers on the boards to promote their union contract interests above that of the district, students, & parents. Stealing signs is common in my area. — Kayzee1 (@Kayzeeishere) November 4, 2025

WOW! Here in Colorado there are people tearing up and spray painting swastikas on conservative schoolboard signs. The schools are a major place of indoctrination... hence homeschooling my own. — JayJayJeffery (@RealJayJeffery) November 4, 2025

Why are so many teachers so radical? — Pam Bailey (@iamjadedraigon) November 4, 2025

That's a really good question. Are they radicalized by their education, or are they already radical and just want access to other people's children so they can indoctrinate them?

***

