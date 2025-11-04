Apple AirTag Locates Stolen School Board Candidate's Sign at Teacher's House

Shenanigans and Blatant Incompetence: Just Another Election Day in Josh Shapioro's Pennsyl...
Brett T. | 10:00 PM on November 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

What is it with teachers? According to Libs of TikTok, a candidate for the school board of Roaring Fork School District (wonder what their mascot is?) in South Dakota had her campaign signs stolen. While that's nothing new — we've seen video of people who've electrified their signs to keep them from being stolen — Elizabeth Taylor had the foresight to put an Apple AirTag inside her sign. That led to an elementary school teacher's house.

The post continues:

… didn’t show up to work when the sheriff got involved.

Why are teachers ripping down campaign signs from school board candidates??

Because, if Libs of TikTok has taught us nothing else, teachers are insane. And yet we hand our kids over to them for six hours a day.

We wonder which of Taylor's policies the teacher objected to so strongly that she'd steal her campaign sign. Keeping boys out of girls' locker rooms? 

That's a really good question. Are they radicalized by their education, or are they already radical and just want access to other people's children so they can indoctrinate them?

***

